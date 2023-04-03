Everton lost midfielder Doucouré in the 58th minute, who was sent off for a blow to the face after a scuffle with Kane. The twenty-nine-year-old gunner sent the guests into the lead from the penalty spot in ten minutes.

Kane scored his 22nd league goal of the season. Only Manchester City’s Nor Haaland (28) has more goals. Kane followed up with two goals during the international break to become England’s all-time top goalscorer with 55 goals.

Photo: Jon Super, CTK/AP Everton’s Dwight McNeil (right) in front of Tottenham’s goal.Photo : Jon Super, CTK/AP

Tottenham’s situation was complicated by substitute striker Lucas Moura, who received a red card in the 88th minute for a hard foul on Keane. And it was the Everton defender who equalized moments later with an exhibition long-range shot. Thanks to him, the Liverpool team moved from the relegation zone to the 15th place.

English Football League – Round 29: Everton – Tottenham 1:1 (90. Keane – 68. Kane z pen.).