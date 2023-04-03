Home Sports Everton – Tottenham 1-1, Tottenham lost their win over Everton in the last minute
Everton lost midfielder Doucouré in the 58th minute, who was sent off for a blow to the face after a scuffle with Kane. The twenty-nine-year-old gunner sent the guests into the lead from the penalty spot in ten minutes.

Kane scored his 22nd league goal of the season. Only Manchester City’s Nor Haaland (28) has more goals. Kane followed up with two goals during the international break to become England’s all-time top goalscorer with 55 goals.

Tottenham’s situation was complicated by substitute striker Lucas Moura, who received a red card in the 88th minute for a hard foul on Keane. And it was the Everton defender who equalized moments later with an exhibition long-range shot. Thanks to him, the Liverpool team moved from the relegation zone to the 15th place.

English Football League – Round 29:
Everton – Tottenham 1:1 (90. Keane – 68. Kane z pen.).
Table:
1. Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70:27 72
2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64
3. Newcastle 27 13 11 3 41:19 50
4. Tottenham 29 15 5 9 53:41 50
5. Manchester United 27 15 5 7 41:37 50
6. Brighton 26 12 7 7 49:34 43
7. Brentford 28 10 13 5 46:37 43
8. Liverpool 27 12 6 9 48:33 42
9. Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 37:39 41
10. Fulham 28 11 6 11 39:39 39
11. Chelsea 28 10 8 10 29:30 38
12. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24:39 30
13. Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23:42 28
14. West Ham United 27 7 6 14 25:34 27
15. Everton 29 6 9 14 23:41 27
16. Nottingham 28 6 9 13 23:50 27
17. Bournemouth 28 7 6 15 27:55 27
18. Leeds 28 6 8 14 36:48 26
19. Leicester 28 7 4 17 39:49 25
20. Southampton 29 6 5 18 23:47 23
