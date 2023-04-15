On balance, there are more attackers in the infirmary than those available. The knockout of Rotterdam it has already been archived with its load of disappointment for what could have been and was not. More difficult to digest instead the stops of Abraham e Dybala. With Solbakken in the pits, Mou finds himself with just two forwards available for Udinese: El Shaarawy and Belotti. Not the best considering that Gallo, in mid-April, is still looking for the first goal in the league. Yesterday’s exams confirmed the dislocation of Tammy’s right shoulder (but excluding the operation) even if the alarmism of the early hours has left room for a feeble optimism (she could recover sooner than expected). The same that you breathe for Paulo. For the Argentine, the official response will come today. Joya, as had already happened in February, after the stop with Salzburg, underwent the usual ultrasound in Trigoria from which, however, little was seen, considering that the edema partially covers the affected area of ​​the right flexor. During the day he should undergo the instrumental exams from which it will be understood whether or not he will have any hope of playing against the Dutch on Thursday.

Rome, Dybala injury: cautious optimism. Abraham, shoulder dislocation confirmed

No one is unbalanced, so all that remains is to rely on the sensations of the player who also yesterday seemed confident about a possible recovery. Even in the return match against the Austrians he didn’t train until the eve, doing only individual work. At the time it was a muscle overload, the hope is that the diagnosis is the same.

PARADOX

After all, having Paulo or not makes all the difference in the world. During the season he missed 10 games in which Roma lost 3 times (Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta), drew 2 (Betis and Sassuolo) and won the remaining 5 (Sampdoria, Hjk, Ludogorets and Verona 2 times). What catches the eye, however, is how beyond the 6 goals equally divided between the away game at Bentegodi and the home match against the Bulgarians, in the remaining 8 games, Roma scored 2 goals only once without the Argentinian, in Helsinki . Four times they failed to score and in the other four scored just one goal. Not the best visiting card in view of the return against Feyenoord. The crisis into which the Giallorossi offensive unit has plunged (which is 7th in the league on an equal footing with Udinese) is in some ways inexplicable. Because if it is true that Roma, for tactical philosophy, attack with fewer men than their opponents what counts in the end are the chances created. And in the Europa League, just to stay on the subject, the Giallorossi’s goal percentage is around 10%.

Dybala injured, forced to make a substitution after 24 minutes of Feyenoord-Roma: here’s what happened, El Sharaawy enters

To be clear: the Feyenoord travel almost double (19%). Demonstrating how difficult it is to find a justification for this anomaly, there is also the fact that Roma are the second team that finishes the most in the competition. But then, if you look at the performance of the two centre-forwards, you realize that they never shoot on target. In Rotterdam, an hour Tammy, half an hour the Rooster did not make a conclusion that is one. Yet the expected goals figure was 0.59 for the Dutch and 2.04 for the Giallorossi. Canovaccio who begins to always be the same in European away games: even with Real Sociedad more than with Salzburg, Roma as well as not finding the way to score (after they had succeeded for 24 consecutive away games) never gave the his offensive terminal the possibility of concluding on the net. Numbers and observations that suggest on the one hand how difficult it is to give an unambiguous explanation and on the other hand how the crisis does not exclude the performance of individuals. To stay on Tammy: in Rotterdam she twice had the opportunity to attack the near post by burning the very slow Trauner and she never did. Movements that were routine last year instead. The other evening, when asked about the subject, Mou got away with a joke: «Do we score too little? We don’t have Haaland.’ Who knows if Belotti and Abraham will have smiled.