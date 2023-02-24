The decisive second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League between FC Bayern Munich and PSG is imminent. You can get all relevant information about the expected line-ups, squad, staff and cancellations here SPOX.

FC Bayern Munich has a good starting position thanks to the 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League at PSG. FC Bayern had the game completely under control for a long time. It was only when Kylian Mbappé was brought in that PSG were able to create one or two scoring chances.

All in all, coach Julian Nagelsmann is also heavily involved in the victory. Nagelsmann surprised some spectators with a courageous line-up without Bayern icon Thomas Müller and the rather unusual back three. But in the end it was Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman – the two wingers in the 3-4-2-1 – who set up and scored the winning goal.

However, FC Bayern remains a big annoyance. Benjamin Pavard, who played a very stable game, got a yellow-red card shortly before the end and is therefore suspended for the second leg. So Julian Nagelsmann has to come up with something new for his line-up. On top of that, Kylian Mbappé is expected to return to PSG’s starting lineup after his muscle injury.

However, FC Bayern can fall back on Dayot Upamecano, who is suspended in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old Frenchman received a highly controversial dismissal in the last game. Upamecano could be a key figure for the second leg.

You can find out here how FC Bayern Munich and PSG are expected to play and who will finally be canceled.

FC Bayern Munich vs. PSG: Expected lineups, squad, staff, failures in the second leg

There are probably two options at FC Bayern Munich: Either Nagelsmann sticks to the 3-4-2-1 from the first leg against PSG or relies on the proven 4-2-3-1 system.

The big challenge with 3-4-2-1 would be to find an adequate replacement for Benjamin Pavard. Nagelsmann only has Daley Blind and Josip Stanisic available for this. Neither would have been able to cope with Mbappé’s enormous pace.

In the 4-2-3-1, the defensive line could consist of Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Joao Cancelo. This would compensate for Pavard’s absence, but also limit the offensive options. However, this is probably the more likely option. In addition, Thomas Müller could move into the starting eleven with his experience.

FC Bayern Munich: Y. Sommer – A. Davies, M. De Ligt, D. Upamecano, J. Cancelo – L. Goretzka, J. Kimmich – K. Coman, J. Musiala, L. Sané – T. Müller

© getty Can Thomas Müller play from the start in the second leg against PSG?

Things are not looking good at Paris Saint-Germain, especially due to injuries. Star player Neymar had to be transported injured in the 4-3 win over Lille. Full-back Achraf Hakimi suffered a thigh injury in the first leg against FC Bayern and is unlikely to be able to play. In addition, Nuno Mendes and Renato Sanches are likely to be out.

So PSG coach Christophe Galtier has no choice but to rotate. However, nothing will change in the 4-4-2 system. Central defender Kimpembe could move to the outside position for Hakimi. Zaire-Emery and Carlos Soler are alternatives for Neymar, but striker Hugo Ekitike would also be an option.

PSG: Donnarumma – P. Kimpembe, Marquinhos, S. Ramos, J. Bernat – Zaire-Emery, M. Verratti, D. Pereira, C. Soler – L. Messi, K. Mbappe

There will probably not be any major changes in the FC Bayern Munich squad. However, given optimal conditions, Noussair Mazrouai could return to the squad after returning to training after a lengthy injury layoff. The 25-year-old Moroccan had to take a break due to a pericarditis.

At PSG, the list of failures is relatively long. Renato Sanches, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes and Neymar are unlikely to be available. Whether ex-Leipziger Nordi Mukiele will be fit in time cannot yet be estimated.

encounter : FC Bayern Munich vs. PSG

: FC Bayern Munich vs. PSG Competition : Champions League

: Champions League round : Round of 16, second leg

: Round of 16, second leg Datum : 08 March

: 08 March time : 21 clock

: 21 clock Ort : Allianz Arena, Munich

: Allianz Arena, Munich transmission : DAZN

: live ticker: SPOX

