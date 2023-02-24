Home Sports Expected lineups, squad, staff, failures in the second leg
Expected lineups, squad, staff, failures in the second leg

Expected lineups, squad, staff, failures in the second leg

The decisive second leg in the round of 16 of the Champions League between FC Bayern Munich and PSG is imminent. You can get all relevant information about the expected line-ups, squad, staff and cancellations here SPOX.

FC Bayern Munich has a good starting position thanks to the 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League at PSG. FC Bayern had the game completely under control for a long time. It was only when Kylian Mbappé was brought in that PSG were able to create one or two scoring chances.

All in all, coach Julian Nagelsmann is also heavily involved in the victory. Nagelsmann surprised some spectators with a courageous line-up without Bayern icon Thomas Müller and the rather unusual back three. But in the end it was Alphonso Davies and Kingsley Coman – the two wingers in the 3-4-2-1 – who set up and scored the winning goal.

However, FC Bayern remains a big annoyance. Benjamin Pavard, who played a very stable game, got a yellow-red card shortly before the end and is therefore suspended for the second leg. So Julian Nagelsmann has to come up with something new for his line-up. On top of that, Kylian Mbappé is expected to return to PSG’s starting lineup after his muscle injury.

However, FC Bayern can fall back on Dayot Upamecano, who is suspended in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old Frenchman received a highly controversial dismissal in the last game. Upamecano could be a key figure for the second leg.

You can find out here how FC Bayern Munich and PSG are expected to play and who will finally be canceled.

