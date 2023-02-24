The first Sustainability Report dedicated to the machine tool sector was presented in recent days by Ucimu-Sistemi per produc, the association of Italian machine tool, robot and automation manufacturers, in collaboration with Altis, a spin-off business school of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.

“Sustainability is an extremely profitable field for companies because it not only allows them to improve relations with their stakeholders but also offers the possibility of reinventing themselves and aligning themselves with the European regulatory scenario, which underlines the ever-increasing importance of spreading good ESG practices. In view of this Report, it can be stated that a good number of practices in line with ESG criteria have already been introduced. In the investment goods sector, Ucimu is the first association, in Italy and in Europe, to have produced the sector’s Sustainability Report. A result that undoubtedly makes us very proud: the next step will be to formalize this process and extend it to a wider range of companies. To this end, Ucimu will continue with the training and support activity for its associates started in recent years”, said Barbara Colombo, president of the association.

“The project developed with Ucimu aims to encourage member companies to start improvement paths based on an objective ESG assessment and oriented towards the sustainability areas relevant to the sector. We believe this is the most effective way to accompany companies to face challenges and seize opportunities”, added Stella Gubelli, CEO of Altis.

The Sustainability Report refers to 2021 and was drawn up on the basis of the answers to the evaluation questionnaire addressed to the 66 companies associated with Ucimu in possession of the Ucimu trademark. This questionnaire was constructed according to a materiality analysis, ie focusing attention on the areas of sustainability most influenced by the activity of companies in the sector. In other words, the ESG areas subject to assessment were chosen, starting from 11 objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda, because they are more consistent with the business of companies operating in the machine tool sector.

In general, a widespread lack of formalization of processes emerges from the 2021 Sustainability Report: although 64% of companies have defined strategies and objectives, only 24% have done so in a formalized way. The percentage relating to the management and monitoring of sustainable routes, although higher (39% in a formal way), remains below half. On the other hand, the results of the report highlight the need for companies in the sector to consolidate their ability to “communicate sustainability” through the implementation of ad hoc business practices.