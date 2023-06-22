Experience traditional culture and customs, enjoy the National Wind Music Festival, come to the West Lake Scenic Area to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, wonderful activities and endless fun-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Experience traditional culture and customs, enjoy the National Wind Music Festival, come to the West Lake Scenic Area to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, exciting activities are endless

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-22 06:31

Hangzhou Daily News Dragon Boat Festival, as one of the traditional Chinese festivals, has very rich cultural connotations. In order to promote traditional culture, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the West Lake Scenic Area has prepared a wealth of activities, inviting citizens and friends to visit the scenic area and celebrate the festive season together.

In Wushan Town God’s Pavilion, the “Zong” love garden party will officially start today. The scenic spot combines traditional customs with new ways of playing to create a full sense of atmosphere. On the Chenghuang Pavilion, there are many zongzi dolls and dragon boat models for everyone to check in and take pictures. In the pavilion, there are also traditional Dragon Boat Festival customs to experience, such as shooting five poisons with arrows, painting the word “king” with realgar wine, and so on. During the small holiday, Wushan Scenic Area will also carry out Song Yun sports such as Cuju and Touhu, inviting citizens and tourists to climb mountains together and enjoy a healthy life.

Yesterday, “Transportation at home and abroad – Hu Xueyan’s Asia-Europe imprint” was launched in Hu Xueyan’s former residence. This is also the first exhibition after the completion of the display and environmental improvement of Hu Xueyan’s former residence this year. Through several sections including finance in the late Qing Dynasty, Hu Xueyan and France, Hu Xueyan and Southeast Asia and Europe, this exhibition tells about his business dealings with Asian and European countries and regions, so that the audience can learn about Sino-foreign trade and cultural exchanges in the late Qing Dynasty The exhibition will last until December 31, 2023. In addition to the exhibition, there will be many small activities related to the Dragon Boat Festival in the former residence of Hu Xueyan, waiting for everyone to experience.

On June 19, the new China Tea Museum officially met with the audience. During the long vacation, the museum will hold two public welfare lectures every day. The lecturers will explain the new exhibition, answer questions about tea, and tell about the long history of Hangzhou tea culture. In addition, the museum also specially set up a “tea and rice phase period” tea ceremony for the Dragon Boat Festival, and specially provided a special “tea rice dumpling” for tourists to taste.

This morning, the 2023 second West Lake National Wind Festival series of activities officially opened. The West Lake Scenic Area specially invites citizens and tourists to come to the West Lake Tiandi Lawn during the holiday to enjoy the national style and taste the ancient charm. The West Lake National Wind Festival will last from June 22 to 24. The activities include the National Beijing Performing Arts, National Music Festival x “Mo Ming Chess” Tour Hangzhou Station, National Market, immersive National Traditional Script Tour, National Traditional Beauty West Lake Parade, etc., throughout the entire Dragon Boat Festival holiday, exciting. It is worth mentioning that starting from 9:30 on June 24, the venue of the West Lake National Wind Festival will be open to the public for free all day. Citizens and tourists can come to watch Cuju Passing Nine Passes, Wing Chun Wooden Pile, Emei Tai Chi, and Yiquan. Performances and other exciting sports. At the same time, you can also participate in it and experience interactive links such as wooden mannequins, Song Yun martial arts and sports demonstrations. Hurry up and experience it together!

