Slow month to whom? January immediately demonstrates how 2023 will be full of releases, including remakes, first hair novelties and potential surprises.

Game releases tend to slow down during the holidays, but from January onwards, they’ll pick up the drums again. From One Piece Odyssey to Dead Space, the new arrivals in the gaming world are many and of, hopefully, very high quality.

So here’s what you can expect from the video game releases scheduled for this month.

One Piece Odyssey

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece, Bandai Namco will release a new RPG based on the popular series. One Piece Odyssey will have an original story written in collaboration with the creator of the saga, Eiichirō Oda. Luffy and his crew will find themselves shipwrecked on a desert island and will have to find a way to get back to sea.

One Piece Odyssey will be available from January 12 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Monster Hunter Rise

Originally released only on the Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise will now be ported to all current-generation platforms. The Sunbreak DLC will also arrive on these platforms later in 2023. Rise is the latest installment in the Monster Hunter series, where players are challenged to eliminate monsters and collect materials for crafting.

Monster Hunter Rise will be released on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Persona 3 Portable e Persona 4 Golden

Following the release of Persona 5 Royal on all platforms, Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will also be ported to a number of new consoles and PC. Persona 3 Portable was originally made available on the PSP and was later ported to the PS Vita. Persona 4 Golden was initially launched for PS Vita and then ported to PC via Steam. Both are remakes of Personas first released on PS2.

P3P and P4G will be released on January 19, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Steam for PC and Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem Engage

A new chapter in the Fire Emblem series is coming to Nintendo Switch towards the end of January. Fire Emblem Engage is a strategic RPG in which you recruit your party members, who can be killed in battle and removed from the game as you progress through the story. The relationships between team members will determine their performance on the battlefield.

Fire Emblem Engage will be available for Nintendo Switch on January 20th

The prophesied

Postponed from last year, Forspoken will be released as a PlayStation console exclusive this month. In the game, you play as Frey, a young woman transported to a magical world who finds herself with special powers. Square Enix’s title has been praised so far for its movement options and impressive boss fights.

Forspoken is out on January 24 for PS5 and PC

Dead Space

This month will close with a survival horror, the remake of Dead Space. In the game, you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, a man trapped on a spaceship with numerous mutant horrors. Clarke will have to fight her way out alive and find a way to save his partner as well, who went missing before his departure.

Dead Space arrives on January 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Written by Georgina Young for GLHF