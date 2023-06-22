Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reveals new characters and classes

When Nintendo launched Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Booster Course Pass last February, we were told six waves of downloadable content would arrive in late 2023. We’re getting closer to that now, so basically the game will be in this summer’s Direct. Not that I’m complaining that the penultimate DLC looks like a banger.

That’s not even knowing everything that’s included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​sixth wave of Booster Course Pass content, as this new trailer only confirms we’ll be in the game again as Petey Piranha, Kamek, and Wiggler, and the eight One of the additional courses will be a brand new course called Squeaky Clean Sprint.

We haven’t been told what the other seven courses will be, though, or when exactly this summer wave will come, so let me know which courses you’d like to see reworked while we wait.

