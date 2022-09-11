Xi’an News Network News Mid-Autumn Festival, enjoy flowers and worship the moon! This weekend, Xi’an fans and friends can also enjoy the basketball feast on the spot, because the NBA3X Northwest Regional Tournament is held in Xi’an. Basketball masters from all over the country gather in the ancient capital of thousands of years to attack the championship in the preliminaries of the Northwest District.

Innovative scoring, dunk counts as 3 points and set up “4 points”

Since the first event in 2020, NBA3X has won the supreme position in the hearts of fans across the country. This year, NBA3X has been upgraded again, the number and quality of participating teams have been further improved, and the competition system has been improved, which not only builds a broader competition for basketball fans The platform allows more friends to participate, and also allows more cities to have their own top basketball events, allowing more friends to feel the charm of basketball.

It is understood that this season’s competition starts with the satellite competition, and then enters the city competition. Now the competition has come to the first regional competition this year. After experiencing the fierce battles in the South China, Central China and North China regional competitions, this week NBA3X came to Xi’an to start the competition for the preliminaries in the northwest region. The competition is still divided into three groups: elite group, open group and women’s group, and each team is working hard for five tickets to the finals.

Different from the traditional three-player basketball game, NBA3X adopts innovative scoring methods, adding 4-point shooting points and 3-point dunks. These innovative scoring methods make the game more suspenseful and entertaining, not until the last moment. It’s hard to decide the winner. The innovation of the competition system and the scoring system is also to bring fans a more exciting and exciting basketball feast.

For three consecutive years, the field pursues dreams to show himself

Among the participating teams, the “Hu Laibo” team is particularly attractive. They have not missed the NBA3X competition since the first session, and have achieved good results in the first two sessions. Participating in NBA3X this year, “Hu Laibo” is still led by veterans Tang Rihui and Zou Weihao, but this time more super rookies have joined. Lin Shiyu, who has experience in foreign basketball colleges, is the fresh blood of the team.

At the age of 14, Lin Shiyu first came into contact with basketball. Like most boys who just started to like basketball, Lin Shiyu felt that playing basketball was a very handsome behavior. It was at that time that he knew an NBA player named Allen Iverson and started his basketball career. In high school, the academic pressure doubled, and the time to play basketball was crazily compressed. Lin Shiyu decided to go to the United States to attend high school, taking into account both studies and basketball. There is always a gap between ideals and reality. Lin Shiyu, who came abroad, realizes the gap between his basketball skills and his peers, but just like his idol Iverson, the more adversity, the more energy he can burst out. After the hellish training, Lin Shiyu’s basketball skills improved rapidly and he was finally selected for the high school team.

From the initial bench to gradually becoming the main force, Lin Shiyu experienced loss and heartache, but he persevered, sweating day after day in training, year after year, and finally became the core of the team. Lin Shiyu, who has returned to China now, has begun to pursue his dreams in various street ball games and show his talents. This year, he also launched an impact on the professional game. Although he was eventually defeated, he believes that this is also the motivation. Knowing the gap with professional players, he will train harder in the future. “NBA3X events are very professional, very high-level, with dazzling spotlights, gorgeous stadiums, and high-quality player confrontation. These are all things that I am very envious of. I once hoped to play games here one day, but now it has finally come true.” Lin Shiyu was excited. said.

The scene was hot, players praised the atmosphere of Xi’an

This weekend, the atmosphere of the NBA3X Xi’an game was very hot. The players worked hard, and the live commentary was full of passion. The dynamic music and dazzling lights showed the charm of the basketball feast. He Peng is from Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province and is a member of the Mamba basketball team. He came to Xi’an for the first time to participate in the open group duel. “The atmosphere here is very good, and I am very happy to come to the competition. Xi’an is an ancient city with a long history and special attractions. There are many, it is very beautiful here.” He Peng praised.

Chen Pengyu from Shanghai is 28 years old this year and is 1.87 meters tall. He said: “We have participated in this competition twice. Last year, there were no open group and elite group. This year, in order to allow more people to participate, the grouping is more refined. We Actively preparing for the battle, we have prepared two elite teams, one open team, and one women’s team. This time I came to Xi’an to participate in the competition and felt that the hardware facilities here are very good, and our goal is to achieve good results.”

The players sweated on the court and enjoyed the basketball feast, and the fans on the sidelines were equally enthusiastic. Fans Qiqi and Juanjuan said: “Although we are fans of Xi’an, teams from all over the country have come over this game. Also cheer them on and go all out to show the hospitality of our Shaanxi fans!”

