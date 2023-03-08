The most classic of matches by Kevin Punter’s ex and a sumptuous fourth period by Dante Exum – team top scorer both at 17 points – allow Partizan Belgrade to win on the Virtus Bologna field and to see the Playoff target closer Euroleague. In a balanced game, with Virtus reacting well in the central quarters to the excellent Serbian start, the difference is made by the fourth period of Obradovic’s team, which thus brings a record of 15-12 confirming itself in sixth place.

At Partizan, Nunnally’s contribution is also important (16), while Virtus’ five players in double figures are not enough: Jaiteh 14, Mickey 13+9, Ojeleye 13, Teodosic 11 with 11 assists and Abass 10. Marco Belinelli in the shadow , 0/5 from the field and 3 lost in 13′.