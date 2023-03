Today those who have seen him walk unconcerned, as if nothing had happened, through the plains of the houses and even on roofs and gardens, attest to his sinuous step, so commented on for centuries, always in silence although with rhythm, without haste but with precision. Faced with such a wild spectacle, which is in no way an exhibition, the public on duty has had no choice but to surrender to the calculated effect produced by the owner of this tasty synchronicity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook