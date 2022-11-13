In the third mini-race on Saturday of the season, the English driver from Mercedes wins ahead of Ferrari and Lewis. The Dutchman pays for the choice of running with the averages compared to all the others with the soft ones

Giusto Ferronato – san paolo (Brazil)

It has certainly been the most exciting Sprint we’ve seen to date. In Brazil, George Russell put on a show with Mercedes, winning the 24-lap mini-race ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and teammate Lewis Hamilton. A little is also due to Red Bull’s choice (with hindsight questionable) to have Max Verstappen compete in the race with the medium tire, unique together with Nicholas Latifi of Williams. It was not the correct choice because the soft of the opponents held up well and on lap 15 Russell got rid of the Dutchman who, however, before capitulating, gave three laps of great defenses on his English rival.

error or prediction? — But Sainz and Hamilton also demonstrated that the choice to start with the average was not the correct one, who after Russell overtook the Red Bull of the world champion, at the end of the fourth. It is unlikely that the world championship team will make the same mistake tomorrow. And indeed, having saved a set of soft tires for the race makes Verstappen the man to keep an eye on for tomorrow’s race, resizing what we saw today with a weighted choice in view of the GP. If nothing else, all this gave the Brazilian fans a fun Saturday in the stands, who enjoyed a real race, good duels and not another Verstappen monologue, who finished fourth overall. See also Premier League-Sun Xingmin passed Kane and assisted Tottenham in a 5-1 victory over Newcastle – yqqlm

confirms magnussen — After yesterday’s unexpected pole, Kevin Magnussen honored the first position, starting well and giving way to Red Bull and Mercedes after two laps. The Dane eventually finished eighth, taking home a good point. Tomorrow Sainz will start seventh due to the 5 penalty places for the engine change, while Charles Leclerc, who started tenth and sixth today behind Perez, will start in the third row from fifth position in front of Lando Norris’ McLaren.

stroll exaggerates with seb — Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll also made lively this sprint, who did a door without many compliments with their respective (and noble) teammates, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. Stroll exaggerated, who also took a 10 second penalty. Tomorrow at 7pm the Brazilian GP.