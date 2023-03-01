news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Mercedes is in a much better position to face the 2023 season than in the same period last year. But, having said that, Lewis Hamilton doesn’t believe he still has the pace to beat his rivals Red Bull and Ferrari. After testing in Bahrain, the seven-times world champion believes the W14 is a “good platform to start from” for the season which kicks off next weekend. The ‘hopping’ problems that had tormented the W13 for almost all of 2022, caused by the attempt to adapt to the new technical regulations on ground effect, seem to have been resolved.



“They’ve been interesting days – said Hamilton after the first contact with the new car – But the thing that struck me the most is that this is my eleventh year with the team and everyone showed up with the same mentality. working hard, head down. I’m really proud of that.”



“Reliability has generally been good. We had a problem (on Friday, on Russell’s car) and stalled, but overall it was good. We’re not exactly where we want to be, but it’s a good platform to start from” . “This year we have some things we need to work on. It’s still not perfect and we’re still not able to match the Red Bulls at the moment, or maybe even the Ferraris. But, as I said, it’s better – he concluded – The The bouncing is gone and there are a couple of things that have been improved so far, who knows where we’ll be next week.



We just have to stay positive and keep pushing.”



(ANSA).

