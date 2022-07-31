Home Sports F1, the mistakes that cost Ferrari the World Cup




In the Hungarian GP, ​​the Cavallino took another defeat, for the team principal Binotto due to a slump in the performance of the car. But the choice of hard tires, after other questionable ones in Monte Carlo and Silverstone, is a third episode that makes fans argue more than reliability problems or smudges at the wheel of Leclerc and Sainz

F1 goes on vacation and with it also Ferrari’s world hopes. How can we still talk about world championship chances when Charles Leclerc’s gap in the standings from Max Verstappen has risen to 80 points with 9 races to go? Max could stay on vacation in the next three races in Belgium, Holland and Monza and come back to Singapore with the arithmetic certainty of still being at the top of the standings. Obviously he won’t, it’s a paradox. On the other hand, it is a fact that after the stupendous success of Zeltweg, which had rekindled Ferrari enthusiasm, at Le Castellet and Hungaroring Leclerc put together the misery of only 8 points, against Max’s 50 … comeback! In France a driver error, who took all the blame. Yesterday a questionable choice of tires, more attributable to the short wall, even if the team principal Mattia Binotto attributed the “responsibility” more to F1-75, which inexplicably did not perform as hoped.

