CHIAVERANO

From Monday 1st August, the Municipal Foresteria will host the Legambiente international workcamp, which has been taking place in Chiaverano for eighteen years. Thirty students in the yellow jersey aged between 20 and 26: of these eight arriving from Russia, Mexico, Spain and France and four from Italy. They are joined by students from Ivory Coast, young people from the civil service and volunteers from the Chiaverano forest fire fighting group, which manages the guesthouse and coordinates the planning of land maintenance interventions. «The boys will work in the morning, until 1 pm for the recovery of some paths and dry stone walls – informs Marilisa Schellino of the Legambiente Dora Baltea club in Ivrea -. In the afternoon, however, they will be engaged in creative workshops and trips to discover the territory and agricultural producers. An astrophile evening is also scheduled for stargazing on Saturday 6 August in the Polveriera di Ivrea park. On Monday 8 August we will be in the headquarters of the day center Asini born in Ivrea, for an intervention to refurbish the facade. The artistic direction is by Elena Mirandola who has already collaborated in the creation of the book “Dino Gang, differently heroes”, illustrated by the children of the day center ». A multi-ethnic dinner, scheduled for August 12 in the guesthouse, will close the experience of 2022. The next day the kids will leave.

«We are pleased to note – adds Schellino – the positive reception of Chiaverano, which also sees traders actively involved in supporting the activities of young people. In collaboration with the Municipality, we have also involved many young people from the town, who will take part in the workshops: the workcamp represents an opportunity for active citizenship, social life within the territory and now also for the development of new projects in respect of the environment. . We are particularly grateful to the Aib group that redeveloped the Guest House, which has become a “gem.” Last year the young people dedicated themselves to the arrangement of the municipal campsite and the camper area “. –