Home News The Legambiente Workcamp restarts 30 young people are coming
News

The Legambiente Workcamp restarts 30 young people are coming

by admin

CHIAVERANO

From Monday 1st August, the Municipal Foresteria will host the Legambiente international workcamp, which has been taking place in Chiaverano for eighteen years. Thirty students in the yellow jersey aged between 20 and 26: of these eight arriving from Russia, Mexico, Spain and France and four from Italy. They are joined by students from Ivory Coast, young people from the civil service and volunteers from the Chiaverano forest fire fighting group, which manages the guesthouse and coordinates the planning of land maintenance interventions. «The boys will work in the morning, until 1 pm for the recovery of some paths and dry stone walls – informs Marilisa Schellino of the Legambiente Dora Baltea club in Ivrea -. In the afternoon, however, they will be engaged in creative workshops and trips to discover the territory and agricultural producers. An astrophile evening is also scheduled for stargazing on Saturday 6 August in the Polveriera di Ivrea park. On Monday 8 August we will be in the headquarters of the day center Asini born in Ivrea, for an intervention to refurbish the facade. The artistic direction is by Elena Mirandola who has already collaborated in the creation of the book “Dino Gang, differently heroes”, illustrated by the children of the day center ». A multi-ethnic dinner, scheduled for August 12 in the guesthouse, will close the experience of 2022. The next day the kids will leave.

«We are pleased to note – adds Schellino – the positive reception of Chiaverano, which also sees traders actively involved in supporting the activities of young people. In collaboration with the Municipality, we have also involved many young people from the town, who will take part in the workshops: the workcamp represents an opportunity for active citizenship, social life within the territory and now also for the development of new projects in respect of the environment. . We are particularly grateful to the Aib group that redeveloped the Guest House, which has become a “gem.” Last year the young people dedicated themselves to the arrangement of the municipal campsite and the camper area “. –

See also  Coppa Italia: Genoa, Udinese and Venice in the round of 16

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Young Barnabites: “Salvini teach us to pray”

At the “Mardivino”, a trip to Puglia among...

Double murder in Cerignola, the corpses of father...

Naples, the English tourist takes a bath in...

Glide into the woods and tumble down a...

The “New Era Literature Climbing Plan” of the...

Letta’s recipe: youth bonus with inheritance tax

A huge white audience allowed the assassination of...

Farewell to Adriano Mautino, football player and manager...

[Beautiful China, Online Media Ecology Tour]Planting, cultivating, protecting,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy