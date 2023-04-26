Home » FA Cup final: Manchester United v Manchester City kick-off time will move forward on police advice
Sports

FA Cup final: Manchester United v Manchester City kick-off time will move forward on police advice

by admin
FA Cup final: Manchester United v Manchester City kick-off time will move forward on police advice

This season’s FA Cup final on 3 June will revert to a 15:00 BST kick-off for the first time in 12 years.

The match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley was expected to begin between 16:45 and 17:30.

But London’s Metropolitan Police has categorised the derby match as high risk and objected to the later kick-off times on security grounds.

It is set to be the first time the game has started at 15:00 since City beat Stoke in 2011.

The Women’s Champions League final would also clash with the FA Cup final with kick-off scheduled for the same time at PSV Eindhoven’s stadium in the Netherlands.

The European final could be an all-English affair with Arsenal and Wolfsburg level at 2-2 after their semi-final first leg and Chelsea needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to progress against Barcelona.

It will be the first FA Cup final between United and City. Last season Liverpool and Chelsea both received ticket allocations in excess of 30,000 for the game.

The match will be broadcast in the UK on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player.

The earlier kick-off should make travelling away from London easier for the fans, with the last direct train from the capital to Manchester on 3 June scheduled to depart at 21:01.

The premier Classic horse race the Epsom Derby has also been rescheduled to the earlier start time of 13:30 BST instead of 16:30 to avoid clashing with the Wembley final.

Tuesday’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Chelsea was rescheduled at less than three weeks’ notice following Met Police objections.

You may also like

Azerbaijan Grand Prix quiz: Can you guess the...

Wolfsburg lost 2-0 against WFC Arsenal

Uefa salary cap: Players will ‘rightly be angry’...

Bayern Munich: “Leadership has increased the likelihood of...

The ratings of the match between Liao Basketball...

Deutsche Post stamps on Paralympic disciplines

Sacramento Kings, De’Aaron Fox non molla

Handball expert Dominik Klein in an interview before...

Can Barella depend on Bellingham, Milan on Arnautović...

The 10th National Games of Jiaxing opens in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy