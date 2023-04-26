Valter Tavares was not seriously injured Sport

Valter Tavares sat out practically the entire second half against Partizan due to injury.

Real Madrid’s best basketball player Valter Tavares he experienced injury in the first match Euroleague quarterfinals against Partizan. “Giant” played practically the entire first half, and in the second he was already unable to help his club and watched as Kevin Panter scored a three-pointer in the last second for a “break” and a great triumph for the black and whites. This means that Real Madrid entered the series “from a deficit” and that it will be difficult to answer Partizan without its best basketball player.

Tavares could hardly walk after the game and worried the fans of the Madrid club, but everyone was relieved after the latest information about his health condition arrived.

Spanish journalist Pilar Casado reports that Tavares did not suffer a serious injury, but that it is still not known whether he will play in the second game of the series, which is scheduled for Thursday in Madrid. The decision will practically be made on the day of the match and it is clear that Ćus Mateo is now in a big dilemma – whether to reduce the risk and rest Tavares for the matches in Belgrade or use him anyway, since without him in the lineup, Partizan can hope to take a 2:0 lead.

The tall center from Cape Verde did not enter the game until the 23rd minute of the game, and finished the game with 12 points (5/6 on two-pointers), five rebounds and an overall utility index of 20. It is clear how valuable he is to Real Madrid, especially in defense, and that is not the only injury that troubles the “royal club” coach.