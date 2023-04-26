The ratings of the match between Liao Basketball Team and Shougang Men’s Basketball Team ranked second in the country after the Liao Basketball Team was praised by Shougang players_Fans_Playoffs_1

Original title: The ratings of the match between Liao basketball team and Shougang men’s basketball team were praised by Shougang players after the second match in the country

1. The Liaoning basketball team played against the Shougang men’s basketball team, and the ratings were second in the country.

And the Liao basketball team, as a strong team in the CBA, is deeply loved by the majority of basketball fans with the courage of the Liao basketball players on the court and their superb skills.

And the fans of the Liao basketball team are all over the country.

For the Liaoning basketball game, it has attracted the attention of the majority of Liaoning basketball fans.

In the prime time on the evening of March 20, the average ratings of the Liao basketball team’s away game against the Shougang men’s basketball team exceeded 1, with a specific data of 1.0135%. According to relevant data, especially in the fourth quarter of the match between the Liao basketball team and the Shougang men’s basketball team, the ratings were close to 1.3%.

In the same prime time period, the ratings were second in the country.

In the future, I also hope that the Liaoning basketball team will develop better and better.

2. After the match between the Liao basketball team and the Shougang men’s basketball team, the Liao basketball team was praised by the Shougang men’s basketball team.

In the eight-to-four match of the CBA playoffs on the night of March 20, the match between the Liao Basketball Team and the Shougang Men’s Basketball Team attracted special attention.

Because in these two teams, there are many national players who are in their prime.

Especially the matchup between the young dunk Zhang Zhenlin and Zeng Fan has attracted the attention of the majority of Jingliao fans.

Because the two teams played against each other for the first time, the Liao basketball team took the lead at home.

And this game, for the Shougang men’s basketball team, will be the last stand of the playoffs.

Just when the major media and fans thought that this would be a battle where sparks hit the earth, but from the beginning to the end of the game, the players on both sides played very hard and were very restrained.

During the entire game, neither team had a single technical foul.

And after the game, Shougang striker Zhai Xiaochuan sent a message to congratulate the Liaoning basketball team for advancing to the semi-finals of the playoffs.

And call the Liao basketball team a brother team.

Fan Ziming, the big inside center of the Shougang Men’s Basketball Team, posted a post praising the Liao Basketball Team’s victory.

In the future, we also expect the CBA to develop better and better.

While dedicating more and more exciting games to the fans, it will also allow our basketball to go further on the world stage. come on!Return to Sohu to see more