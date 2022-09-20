The first alarm was launched by Paolo Cannavaro, several years ago, with a smile on his lips: “My brother Fabio has gone mad. You can’t have lunch with him now. Because he begins to move glasses and cutlery as if they were players to explain the movements and patterns that he intends to try with the team “. Fabio is like this: when he does something it’s not so much for him, he wants to do it as best he can. We have not seen his football as a coach in Europe so far. But the studies done, the experience gained in China means that we are talking about an extremely modern coach. Who among other things from a managerial point of view is the only technician to have taken part in a Fifa master’s degree for executives.