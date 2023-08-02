Family trip to the Canaries? Summer rhymes with good weather, dives into the sea, light-heartedness and fun. And for those who have not yet organized their holidays, the Canary Islands may be the right destination to think about. In addition to sun and sea lovers and sports enthusiasts, the archipelago is also the ideal destination for family holidays. Here, in fact, there are many ideas for a holiday that will be difficult to forget.

Family trip to the Canaries, where to go and what to do

The eight islands offer unique experiences even for the little ones: from water parks to theme parks, from zoos to nature trails.

Read also

Canaries with children, Tenerife

Water, sun and adrenaline: these are the right ingredients for a perfect holiday for kids among many different water parks. Spending a day at Siam Park, the largest water park in Europe, for example, is an experience not to be missed when traveling to Tenerife. Located in Adeje, in the south of the island, it offers a myriad of exciting challenges thanks to a spectacular network of waterslides where you can surf giant waves, launch at full speed from the tops of its attractions or traverse an aquarium full of sharks. And the lost fortress of the Lost City, with its waterfalls, bridges and slides, is ideal for little adventurers.

Also in Tenerife is the Aqualand Costa Adeje park which, in addition to offering incredible pools and slides, enchanted castles and artificial waves, offers a dolphin show awarded as the best in the world by the International Association of Marine Animal Instructors: an eloquent demonstration of all the intelligence, strength and agility of these animals. While the little ones admire the exhibits, the adults can indulge in a well-deserved moment of relaxation in the outdoor Spa complete with hydromassage with conditioned waters and “Vichy”-type massaging rain showers (an experience for maximum relaxation), or a moment of pure adrenaline like a raft trip along the placid waterfalls of the Lava River.

To refresh the hot summer days on the east coast of Lanzarote, the Aquapark Costa Teguise will take care of it, the largest on the island, complete with water attractions, but also an indoor paintball track for adults and children, various fields and play areas as well as obstacle courses. Ideal as a place to spend an entire day, it will satisfy the most adventurous families.

A visit to the zoos and aquariums on the islands will satisfy all the curiosities of the little ones thanks to close encounters with different species of animals.

Among the best known, the Loro Park of Tenerife: with more than half a century of history behind it, it is famous for hosting the largest collection of parrots in the world, or over 300 species.

Balene to Tenerife

The island of Tenerife is a true paradise for meeting whales and dolphins. To observe them closely, there are special boats that take tourists to the passage areas of the cetaceans to admire an exciting show in complete safety and with respect for the animals.

Canaries with children, Gran Canaria

In Gran Canaria, the Deep Sea course of thePoema del Mar Aquarium it is a temple of aquatic biodiversity, including a turtle hospital with a special recovery tank for injured or sick turtles. To capture the attention of visitors will certainly be the large window that allows you to observe 350 different marine species, including 8 sharks. Another stop, still in Gran Canaria, is the Palmitos Park where the little ones will be fascinated by the large botanical garden.

One last unmissable experience is the one that the roque nublo, one of the largest natural rocks in the world. It is located in the municipality of Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria: here you can follow spectacular routes that extend for a total of five kilometres. The hike climbs among the pines and offers sceneries to photograph: the reward is in fact an extraordinary landscape dominated by the emblematic Bentayga rock and the spectacular Caldera de Tejeda with its deep and steep ravines.

Canaries with children, Fuerteventura

On the island of Fuerteventura, however, theOasis Wildlife it is one of a kind: it is the only zoological garden and botanical park on the island, but also the only one in the Canary Islands with hippos and African elephants, as well as one of the few where it is possible to interact with lemurs. Among the other interactive experiences it is worth mentioning the show in which it is possible to pet reptiles and amphibians, that of parrots, as well as that with birds of prey or sea lions. Plus, you can get up close and personal with wildlife on a unique camel ride that winds from the top of a mountain into the park.

Beaches in Fuerteventura

Bucket and spade, very fine sand, crystal clear waters, balls and inflatables: just a few ingredients are enough to entertain the little ones by the sea. Among the destinations not to be missed in Tenerife are beaches such as Las Teresitas, Playa Jardín or La Arena, in Gran Canaria Las Canteras, Maspalomas, San Agustín, Puerto Rico, but above all El Camisón: with its 350 meters of golden sand, combines relaxation with water sports and leisure activities.

Canaries with children, lanzarote

In Lanzarote, however, the fishing village of Órzola houses many welcoming coves. Among these, the beach of the white caletona name that refers to the characteristic white sand: a natural pool of crystalline water that stands out in a frame dotted with volcanic lava.

From here, with small boats, you can easily reach the beach tallow cove, on the island of La Graciosa, one of the most particular corners of the Canary Islands. Small in size, it can be easily covered on foot to discover the white houses and streets of golden sand.

Another dive not to be missed is the one in the crystalline waters of the natural pools of the girdle in La Palma in Barlovento, where you can enjoy the regenerating power of the ocean in complete safety.

In the Timanfaya National Park, red earth, intense blue sky, volcanoes and lava fields are the elements of the natural spectacle that is presented to visitors. With its 5,000 hectares located along the western coast of the island, it has untouched vegetation, certified as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

Canaries with children, El Hierro

Those who love the underwater depths cannot fail to make a stop at the beach La Restinga in El Hierro. Located in the fishing village of the same name, it is characterized by the calm and crystalline waters that interact with the black sand of volcanic origin. All you need is a mask and snorkel to watch a true marine paradise while snorkelling, while those who are already familiar with fins and tanks will be able to make dives to remember for a lifetime.

Canaries with children, La Gomera

Travelers visiting La Gomera, on the other hand, will find themselves passing through the extraordinary beach of laps, between pebble coves hidden at the foot of majestic cliffs and wild beaches which can be accessed via natural paths framed by volcanic sand. It will be an adventure: nature trails for little explorers

In addition to spending whole days on the beach, children in the Canary Islands can be in close contact with nature, enjoy the vegetation and discover the secrets of trees and plants. A unique place of its kind is the Garajonay National Park to La Gomera, one of the world‘s most important natural treasures and a World Heritage Site. Habitat for imposing laurel forests, a kind of laurel, lush and intensely green, it is characterized by its 4,000 hectares of steep gorges with streams and steep ridges where nature has reigned supreme for centuries.

Canaries with children, La Palma

For those who like to look up, La Palma is the best destination for so-called astrotourism. Declared a Starlight Reserve, it is the right place to go in search of remote constellations and fascinating stars. In fact, the recognition certifies its low light incidence and declares it perfect for stargazing.

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

