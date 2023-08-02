Home » This would be the Barbie of Quibdó, according to Artificial Intelligence
News

This would be the Barbie of Quibdó, according to Artificial Intelligence

by admin
This would be the Barbie of Quibdó, according to Artificial Intelligence

A few days ago, the Barbie movie was released, a work of fiction about the world-famous doll. Colombia could not be left out and thanks to Artificial Intelligence, AI, a Twitter user showed what Barbies would look like if they were inspired by each of the country’s cities.

The thread was made by the user @Cosmilandia who described: “Well, I asked the AI ​​what the Barbies of each city would be like and this came out.”

We show the possible barbies from Quibdó and Buenaventura.

See also  Wang Weizhong attended the opening ceremony of the First Great Power Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference in Shenzhen and delivered a speech, earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter, cultivate more high-skilled talents and great power craftsmen, and provide strong support for the construction of a strong manufacturing province. Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

You may also like

Sparkasse closes location in Sigharting: are “small” banks...

On the sidelines of the Russian-African summit

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion for...

Iraqi immigrants burn a third Koran in Sweden

Allocation of 44 Million Yuan from Central Government...

Tesla: Regulatory issues for battery factory – video

The ‘fake union’ who stole 30 million won...

JEP will hold in Yopal, on September 18...

Jaguar Mining Announces Agreement to Acquire the Pitangui...

No one came to the aid of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy