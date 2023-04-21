Famous mouth explodes warrior fierce news!If you can’t make it to the finals, you will leave the team to chase your dreams

Original title: Famous mouth explodes the warrior!Young players are dissatisfied with their playing time if they can’t make it to the finals to chase their dreams and leave the team

On April 21, Beijing time, well-known mouthpiece Chris Broussard broke the news about the Warriors on the latest podcast. He revealed that unless the Warriors enter the finals or win the championship this year, Dream Chaser will leave. In addition, the young players on the Warriors are dissatisfied with their playing time and the roles they play.

Chaser has one year left on his contract and is a $27.58 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Broussard said on the show: “Unless the Warriors enter the finals or win the championship, he (Dream Chasing) will leave. In fact, even if they win the championship, Chasing Dream may also jump out of the contract. We used to see Having been in this situation, Chaimeng will seriously consider his choice. The initiative is in his own hands, and he can also choose not to jump out of the contract.”

Broussard also said that Chaser will attract the attention of several teams in the league, but the vast majority of teams do not want to deal with him.

“He can change teams. Many teams want him because he has won the championship. If some teams have the ability to rush to the championship, they need what he brings. But there will be many teams that don’t want him. .” Previously, it was reported that chasing dreams was the ideal goal for the Lakers.

The warrior has always been a controversial figure. In the G2 game, he was suspended for one game for stepping on Sasa. Many people think that the dream-chasing warrior time has entered the countdown. An analyst believes that maybe he will play his last game in the Warriors in the next 10-12 days. The success of the Warriors is closely related to chasing dreams, but there is no feast that never ends. If both the Warriors and Dreams decide to part ways, then this season may be the last dance of the Warriors. In addition, Broussard also broke the news that the young people in the team were dissatisfied with the role he played. “Earlier, I was talking to an insider who said some of the Warriors players were pouting. The young boys, Kuminga, DiVincenzo, Poole, because they lacked playing time.” At Brusa Among the names mentioned by De, Kuminga should be the one who lacks the most playing time. Especially in the playoffs, his playing time has been significantly reduced.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: