The general ranking of the Gazzetta game starts on Saturday: you still have time to register

Last night, with the last match of the fifth day between Turin and Lecce, the first tournament of the 2022-23 fantasy championship, the Apertura Tournament, ended. But there is absolutely no time to rest, because the best is coming right now.

GO TO THE GENERAL! — In fact, from the next day of the championship, the scores of all the fantasy coaches will be reset and the challenge for the conquest of the final title will start, which is giving away, as first prize, a car worth 50,000 euros. And it is not the only competition that has yet to start: the Gazzetta Cup will start from the 10th day, the second round classification on the 20th day. And every week we run for the Prize of the Day. In short, you still have time to register and participate.

THE RULES OF THE GAME — This year the game features some important regulatory changes, as well as a new website and a new App that will offer you an easier and more intuitive gaming experience. With the gem of the smileys of the players as you go to compose your formation. The most impacting news on your strategies is undoubtedly the abolition of the attacking midfielder. You will have 500 million available (budget doubled compared to 250 last year) to buy 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 8 midfielders and 6 forwards. The admitted modules will be 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 4-5-1, 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 5-4-1 and 5-3 -2. All goals scored, regardless of the role, will return to the classic + 3. A maximum of three market changes are also allowed for each match day. See also Pavia, away tomorrow Calvairate is scary but without a bomber

HOW TO REGISTER — There are three ways to register and participate in the 2022-23 Fantasy Championship. – By purchasing the book “Fanta Campionato” on newsstands at a cost of 24.99 euros, with the card attached.

-By going to the Fantacampionato.gazzetta.it website and purchasing a “Full 12 months” subscription at a cost of 24.99 euros: including a team for the Fantasy Championship, one for the Fantasy World Cup and the opportunity to play the new game “Testa a Testa ”, In addition to premium content such as advice, an annual subscription to G + (the Premium area of ​​gazzetta.it), the Fantalibro and seven days of free newspaper.

– By purchasing a “Pro 12 months” subscription on the same site at the price of 49.99 euros: compared to the Full version, this includes three teams for the Fanta Campionato and the Fanta World Championship and a month of free newspaper.

September 6 – 12:00

