Fantasy football tips, Torino: training, owners, penalty takers and shooters

Fantasy football tips, Torino: training, owners, penalty takers and shooters

The keys to the midfield are in the hands of Ricci, pay attention to Linetty: a joker that Juric will often use

Bremer, Mandragora, Pobega, Praet, Brekalo and Belotti greeted. The Bull, however, returns to the championship with the usual confidence: the new signings have already entered perfectly in the grenade chessboard. The reference module is 3-4-2-1. Young people Turn it off and Adopo compete for a jersey in the three-man defense, with Rodriguez (or good morning) and the new arrival Shuurs to complete the department. In goal, Milinkovic-Savic favorite part on Berisha. External chapter: Singo and Vojvoda have come back from an excellent season, but he arrived from Inter Lazaro, deployable on both sides. In the left lane, Ola Aina could also find space. Regardless of who you play, however, the story will be the same. A lot of running, insertions and… bonus to the fanta. The keys to the midfield are entrusted to Ricciat his side is captain Lukic, team penalty taker. On the trocar the new purchases Miranchuk e Radonjic can be protagonists, Vlasic is a valuable alternative and will make its way. From them, the coach expects imagination and goals. Attention to Linetty: attacking midfielder or midfielder, he is a wild card that Juric will often employ. In attack it will be a relay between sanabria and Pellegri, but at the moment the Paraguayan starts ahead. Finally, there is curiosity for the 18-year-old Ilkhan, a midfielder taken from Besiktas.

Who to take

Singo e Rodriguez there are two certainties. The first comes from a season with 3 goals, 4 assists and 6.47 by FM. The second is a reliable holder (32 appearances and 6.15 of FM in 21/22), sometimes dangerous on set shots. Watch out for Miranchuk, who will play in a system similar to that of Atalanta, but will find a longer playing time. But be careful: the Russian has suffered a muscle injury that will keep him in the pits for the first few days.

See also  Turin, Fiorio restarts after the crisis: "Ready for the challenge"

Who to avoid

Zaza has been overtaken in the hierarchy by Sanabria and Pellegri: better not aim for it. Duke e Lazaro, on the other hand, they are a risk for fantasy coaches. Alternation can prove to be penalizing, unless you choose to buy both.

Betting

First to score in the Italian Cup, then impregnable against Monza: Radonjic He presented himself in the best possible way and, despite the competition on the trocar, promises well. Pellegri can finally find continuity, I adopt is the surprise of the summer. He was a midfielder, Juric reinvented him as a defensive playmaker.

Typical formation (3-4-2-1)

Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Ricci, Lazaro; Miranchuk, Radonjic; Sanabria.

Penalty takers

Lukic, Radonjic, Rodriguez.

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 18:10)

