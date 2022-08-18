Bremer, Mandragora, Pobega, Praet, Brekalo and Belotti greeted. The Bull, however, returns to the championship with the usual confidence: the new signings have already entered perfectly in the grenade chessboard. The reference module is 3-4-2-1. Young people Turn it off and Adopo compete for a jersey in the three-man defense, with Rodriguez (or good morning) and the new arrival Shuurs to complete the department. In goal, Milinkovic-Savic favorite part on Berisha. External chapter: Singo and Vojvoda have come back from an excellent season, but he arrived from Inter Lazaro, deployable on both sides. In the left lane, Ola Aina could also find space. Regardless of who you play, however, the story will be the same. A lot of running, insertions and… bonus to the fanta. The keys to the midfield are entrusted to Ricciat his side is captain Lukic, team penalty taker. On the trocar the new purchases Miranchuk e Radonjic can be protagonists, Vlasic is a valuable alternative and will make its way. From them, the coach expects imagination and goals. Attention to Linetty: attacking midfielder or midfielder, he is a wild card that Juric will often employ. In attack it will be a relay between sanabria and Pellegri, but at the moment the Paraguayan starts ahead. Finally, there is curiosity for the 18-year-old Ilkhan, a midfielder taken from Besiktas.