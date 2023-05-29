Home » Favorites are not naked at the start
Favorites are not naked at the start

by admin
The men’s favorites did not show any weakness in the first round of the French Open in Paris on Monday. Novak Djokovic took the first step towards the sole Grand Slam title record with 6: 3 6: 2 7: 6 (7/1) against the American Aleksander Kovacevic. Top favorite Carlos Alcaraz didn’t slip in the first lap either. The Spaniard defeated Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0 6-2 7-5.

In his first Grand Slam match since his US Open triumph last year, Alcaraz showed strong form, especially at the beginning. In the second round, the 20-year-old, who recently won the clay court home tournaments in Barcelona and Madrid, meets Taro Daniel on Japan.

Djokovic only required in the third set

After two loose first sets, Djokovic had a little more trouble in the third round and conceded two breaks. In the meantime, the audience on the Philippe-Chatrier court cheered on outsider Kovacevic. After his own break to 4: 3 in the third set, Djokovic provocatively put his hand to his ear and was booed for it. After the game, the spectators cheered him again.

The third in the world rankings wants to complete his 23rd triumph in a Grand Slam tournament in the absence of the injured defending champion Rafael Nadal. He currently shares the record for men with the Spaniard. In the second round Djokovic meets the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. With Felix Auger-Aliassime, number ten has said goodbye to men. The Canadian lost to Italian Fabio Fognini 4:6 4:6 3:6.

Swiss Bencic out

In the women’s No. Belinda Bencic, number twelve in the tournament, has already been eliminated. The Swiss had to admit defeat to the Russian Jelina Avanesian 3:6 6:2 4:6.

