Changing relationship with migraine, mindfulness helps – Headache

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 29 – Promoting and protecting brain health, with an event entirely dedicated to migraine. This is the objective of a free project by Lundbeck Italia and Bam – Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano, a project by the Riccardo Catella Foundation which will take place on Sunday 11 June. From 5 to 8.30 pm at the Biblioteca degli Alberi park in Milan, migraine will be the protagonist of an afternoon full of free initiatives aimed at everyone. Bam’s meadows will become a forum for discussion and sharing to raise awareness of this pathology and help people living with migraine to emerge from invisibility.



This is the focus of the #ChangeYourRelationshipWithMigraine campaign, promoted by Lundbeck Italia, whose representative shapes will be exhibited in an open-air installation. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate by booking in free information interviews with experts to learn more about this pathology. At 7 pm there will be a talk with the actress, presenter and writer Chiara Francini as a guest. After the institutional greetings of Francesca Colombo, General Director of Cultural Bam-Biblioteca degli Alberi Milano, Fondazione Riccardo Catella and Lamberto Bertolé, Councilor for Welfare and Health of the Municipality of Milan, the president-elect of the Italian Society of Psychiatry, Liliana Dell’Osso, Tiziana Mele, CEO of Lundbeck Italia, Alessandro Padovani, president-elect of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), Alessandra Sorrentino, author of the blog ‘Le parole of migraine’ and representative of the Al.Ce patient association and Professor Cristina Tassorelli, president of the International Headache Society.



Among the afternoon activities there will also be the Bam Workshop Kids and Adults: workshops in which we will reflect on the relationship between proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle and experiment with mindfulness practices, allied to improve one’s relationship with migraine.All inside the park, artists will perform, narrating the change in the relationship with the disease in inclusive languages.



For information and booking interviews with experts: www.cambialatuarelazioneconlemicrania.it/evento. (HANDLE).

