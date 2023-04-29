FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the century

Bayern’s crisis shakes the club’s self-image of being number one. A similar situation more than thirty years ago had serious consequences.

The preliminary low point: the Bayern players last Saturday after the 1: 3 defeat in Mainz. Imago

At the weekend, Oliver Kahn, the CEO of FC Bayern, appeared in front of the cameras. He didn’t do it voluntarily, rather Kahn felt compelled to classify a 1:3 defeat against Mainz 05. He didn’t have any explanations to offer, as the whole performance seemed a bit unfortunate. Kahn, a former goalkeeper for a big Bayern team, looked a little like the player he used to be; someone who bites every word between his teeth, as if to emphasize what was said.