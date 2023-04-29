Home » FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the century
Sports

FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the century

by admin
FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the century

Bayern’s crisis shakes the club’s self-image of being number one. A similar situation more than thirty years ago had serious consequences.

The preliminary low point: the Bayern players last Saturday after the 1: 3 defeat in Mainz.

Imago

At the weekend, Oliver Kahn, the CEO of FC Bayern, appeared in front of the cameras. He didn’t do it voluntarily, rather Kahn felt compelled to classify a 1:3 defeat against Mainz 05. He didn’t have any explanations to offer, as the whole performance seemed a bit unfortunate. Kahn, a former goalkeeper for a big Bayern team, looked a little like the player he used to be; someone who bites every word between his teeth, as if to emphasize what was said.

See also  They noticed Kvač's troubles. We then tried to shoot in the legs, Jergl revealed

You may also like

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg separate 1:1

Inter, axis with Chelsea and assault on Retegui?

Legendary BIG3 basketball launches in China, HQ in...

Spectators jump in as linesmen: Wiesbaden messes up...

«Kneel to pray at the altar of Diego»-...

F1, Gp Baku: Leclerc surrenders only to Perez:...

Heat Bucks referee report: The two teams each...

Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”

DUEROCCHE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

DFB and Stegemann concede mistakes after referee scolding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy