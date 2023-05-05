FC Bayern: New away jersey should be unique

Bayern Munich’s new away kit has apparently been leaked. The people of Munich are therefore wearing a dress in which each piece would be unique. The club’s “Mia san mia” was also considered.

DFC Bayern’s new away jersey looks set to be spectacular. Every dress should be unique. As reported by the “Footy Headlines” portal, which specializes in leaking jerseys, a world map will be placed on the away jersey, which should look slightly different on each shirt. This means that every shirt is unique.

The world map graphic appears to be made up of different shades of green and purple. It should consist of diamonds, which are known to be an integral part of the Bayern logo. The design should also be unique. The black jersey apparently has green and purple accents. The “Mia san mia” slogan should be embroidered on the collar.

In addition to the three stripes from supplier Adidas, the player name and shirt number should also be purple. Both the Adidas and the Bayern logos on the shirt shine in green. The new away shirt with the surprising colors would be the complete opposite of the current one. It’s in white and gold.

At the weekend, Bayern are still wearing their old jerseys for the end of the season. As the leaders of the table with a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, the Munich team will play Werder Bremen on Saturday (6.30 p.m., in the WELT sports ticker). In the past 15 years, the leaders of the 30th matchday have always been champions; VfB Stuttgart managed the last surprise coup on the last four matchdays in 2007. If FC Bayern was top of the table after the 30th matchday, then Munich were champions in 28 of the previous 29 cases. This was not the case only in 1992/93, when the team was intercepted by Bremen on matchday 33.

To hope at Werder of all places that they will still make Bayern stumble is, at least statistically speaking, very daring. Because the record champion’s former permanent rival last won on September 20, 2008 in Munich (5:2). Werder’s last home win for the time being was on October 21, 2006 (3:1). In the past 15 years there was almost nothing left for Bremen to win against the German record champions. They lost 21 of the 22 Bundesliga duels in the recent past. The record of the last twelve home games: twelve defeats.