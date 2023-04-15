Home Sports FC Schalke 04 – Hertha BSC 5: 2: S04 celebrates after a spectacular relegation summit
FC Schalke 04 – Hertha BSC 5: 2: S04 celebrates after a spectacular relegation summit

FC Schalke 04 – Hertha BSC 5: 2: S04 celebrates after a spectacular relegation summit

With the courage of desperation, Schalke 04 landed a liberation in the fight to stay up and left the direct relegation places for the first time in six months. In the meantime, the coach is wobbling with the opponent.

The Royal Blues prevailed in the hard-fought basement duel against Hertha BSC 5: 2 (2: 1), gave the Red Lantern to the Berliners and climbed to 16th place for the first time since the beginning of October.

“There was a lot at stake, the pressure was great, but we withstood it. We had good control of the game, that gave us security,” said Schalke’s double packer Marius Bülter DAZN. The victory gives “self-confidence, but we know that we haven’t achieved anything yet.”

Tim Skarke (3rd), Bülter (13th, 78th), Simon Terodde (48th) and Marcin Kaminski (90th + 2) scored the goals for the Gelsenkirchen team, who after two defeats with 0:5 goals with their backs stood against the wall. VfB Stuttgart could overtake Borussia Dortmund again with a point win on Saturday (3:30 p.m. / Sky). Stevan Jovetic (45′ + 3′) and Marco Richter (84′) scored for Hertha, who were particularly weak on the defensive. After the sixth game in a row without a win, the first relegation of the Berliners in eleven years is getting closer.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Weber avoided a job guarantee for coach Sandro Schwarz. “We’ll go home now, analyze it, of course, talk to everyone, but of course we’ll turn every stone now,” said the BSC sports director DAZN: “We are brutally disappointed and will get a real kick in the face over the next few days.”

Hertha BSC: “Wrong moment” for discussion about Sandro Schwarz

“Now is the wrong moment to start a personnel discussion,” Weber explained. Schwarz himself took the statements with composure. “I’m part of the group and I’m mainly responsible for it. I’m responsible, we’re 18th in the table. It’s completely legitimate for Benjamin Weber to say that.”

See also  Juventus, Di Maria and Pogba are coming. Friendlies in the USA, here are the timetables - Sport - Football

He wanted to “let it sink in and sleep on it for a night,” said Schwarz: “Then it’s time to analyze what we didn’t do well.” Even without distance to the game, it was clear to the coach: “The defensive behavior broke our necks. There were far too many mistakes that were punished immediately.”

Meanwhile, Weber repeatedly emphasized that there was a “clear” approach without defining it in more detail. “We’ve had so many changes, we need rest at the club,” he said. This is much easier with sporting success.

For Hertha’s defender Marvin Plattenhardt it was “not a performance in many areas”, he grumbled: “We weren’t there in the duels, we had defensive mistakes and problems”. The fact that his team conceded five goals from Schalke was “incredible”.

