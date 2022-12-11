Original title: FIFA and the Qatar government officially started a lawsuit involving financial cases

On December 9, Beijing time, according to an exclusive report by Matt Hughes, a well-known reporter from the Daily Mail, FIFA (FIFA) was involved in a series of legal disputes with the Qatari authorities. As the World Cup entered the knockout stage, the two World Cup organizations The relationship between the two is at an all-time low.

The Post understands that FIFA has sent several legal letters to the Qatari Supreme Council during the World Cup and is awaiting a formal response.

The legal paperwork is understood to involve contractual issues that arose before and during the game and will ultimately boil down to a financial responsibility battle.

Budweiser, FIFA’s official beer supplier, is owed compensation after FIFA’s Supreme Council dramatically halted the sale of alcohol at stadiums 48 hours before Qatar’s opener against Ecuador. Meanwhile, other World Cup suppliers have many other issues to resolve.

(Editor: Zhong Kui)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: