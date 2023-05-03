Home » Fight for a contract with the UFC, or a raging battle? The Czech wounded man is solving a dilemma, he already has an idea
Fight for a contract with the UFC, or a raging battle? The Czech wounded man is solving a dilemma, he already has an idea

He is healing his broken arm, but he managed to arrange a fight with his long-time rival Vlast Čep on the fourth attempt. However, the Czech fighter Matěj Peňáz softens the words about the official knockout of the mutual fight, the state of his injury will be more important. “If a person is injured, he can’t promise,” explains the lanky striker in an interview with Sport.cz. In addition, for the second time, he received an offer for the popular show Dana White’s Contender Series, where he should fight again for a contract with the prestigious UFC in August. Will he prefer his dream engagement, or will he rather resolve a personal dispute?

