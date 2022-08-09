Serie A salvation odds – From the newly promoted to the unknown Salernitana: the evaluation of the bookmakers on the teams that will fight to stay in A

Very close to the start of Serie A. The teams are ready and the transfer market is still open. New reinforcements could complete the already competitive squads of the twenty clubs. The championship fight will be the most exciting, then the fight to win the qualification for the three European competitions. But there is another challenge that will spare no blows: the battle for salvation. From Serie B came Lecce, Cremonese and Monza. The Salentini return to the top league after two seasons, the grigiorossi meet again after twenty-six years, while for the team of Berlusconi and Galliani it is the first time in A.

The pursuit of Monza — Monza is preparing to be the big surprise of this season. Among the bookmakers and beyond, there is great anticipation to see Stroppa’s team on the pitch. The transfer market has practically revolutionized the red and white squad: from Sensi and Pessina to Ranocchia arrived from Inter, passing through loans from Caprari and Pedro Pereira from Benfica and Cragno for the goal. Analysts do not judge the club as the prime suspect for relegation. According to Sisal, the quota is 9, for Snai it is set at 6.

Lecce and Cremonese, two fight — The prices of Cremonese and Lecce are much lower. The two newly promoted were less active on the market than the Monza. The value of a possible relegation according to Sisal is 1.65 for the Salento and 1.50 for the grigiorossi. According to Snai’s assessment, the share of Baroni’s team stands at 1.65 while that of Alvini’s team is still at 1.40. Leovegas also sets the bar at 1.65 for the possible relegation of Lecce. See also The double ex Lazzari: "Cagliari will play a good slice of salvation in Udine"

Salerno danger — Salernitana is slightly more detached, she saves just one point last season. Lovato, Sambia, Botheim are just some of the new faces of the grenade formation. Davide Nicola’s team will immediately try to break away from the competitors, but the championship is long and could find itself in the end still fighting for salvation. Any relegation of the club is valid for Sisal 2.50 and Snai 2.

The others — They are not among the direct competitors for the salvation fight, but they could be part of it until next spring. The championship stops in November for the World break, until then fifteen games will be played at a fast pace. The second part of the championship, the most important, begins in January. According to bookmakers, Zanetti’s Empoli has the same chances of relegation as Salernitana: 2.50 for Sisal and Snai.

Pay attention also to the unknowns Spezia and Sampdoria. The teams coached today by Gotti and Giampaolo finished last season with 36 points, +5 on the Salernitana save for a length. They will try to improve on last year. Analysts estimate the relegation quota of the Juventus club at 2.50 for Sisal and 2.25 for Snai, the value of the Sampdoria side is 3.50 according to Sisal and 4 according to Snai.

August 8, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 14:58)

