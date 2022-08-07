Home Sports FINAL – Betis-Fiorentina 3-1: Jovic scored the purple goal, another defeat arrived
Sports

FINAL – Betis-Fiorentina 3-1: Jovic scored the purple goal, another defeat arrived

by admin
FINAL – Betis-Fiorentina 3-1: Jovic scored the purple goal, another defeat arrived

The direct text of the friendly against the Spaniards

A challenge with a special flavor was played at Benito Villamarin in Seville: Real Betis against Fiorentina he is not alone Pezzella and Joaquin against their pastbut it is the clash between two teams that have been part of the elite of Spanish and Italian football for decades, and today have returned to appear in Europe as well. An important race also because the last one before the games get serious with their respective championships at the start. Betis won it, victorious for 3-1 with the goals of Juanmi, Canales and Miranda. Nice but useless for the purpose of the result the goal of Jovic at game time.

REAL BETIS (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra (60′ Luiz Felipe), Moreno (60′ Miranda); Rodriguez (60′ Ruibal), Carvalho (60′ Henry); Channels (76′ Willian Jose), Fekir, Juanmi (76′ Joaquin); Churches (76′ Guarded). All. Pellegrini.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano (46 ‘Gollini); Dodò (71 ‘Venuti), Milenkovic, Igor (46’ Quarta), Biraghi; Bonaventura (71 ‘Zurkowski), Amrabat, Maleh (60’ Mandragora); Gonzalez (35 ‘Ikoné), Jovic (71’ Cabral), Sottil (60 ‘Saponara). All. Italian.

RARELY: 28′ pt John, 34′ Churches, 59′ Jovic, 74′ Miranda

August 6, 2022 (change August 6, 2022 | 23:03)

© breaking latest news

See also  Hebei team official: Chi Wenyi Lei Tenglong has left the division today due to personal reasons

You may also like

Crazy night for the giants: Liverpool upset Paris...

Garlasco fishing for Romagnoli A big leap in...

The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games opened in Yulin,...

Pogba chooses not to be operated on. He...

Premier League-Kuru’s pass shot Emerson scored two goals...

Third reinforcement for Cortina, the attacker Cuglietta took

The stars are shining! 39 NBA players play...

Italian Cup 2022-23: Turin and Spezia advance. Empoli...

World Boccia Challenger, Garavaglia and Marchisio d’oro at...

The young wind blower tries the third category

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy