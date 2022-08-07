There are 35,004 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 38,219 infected. The victims are 158, down from 175 yesterday. The rate is 15.3%, down from 17.1% yesterday. A total of 229,180 swabs were performed, including antigenic and molecular. On the other hand, 336 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 15 fewer than yesterday, while there are 26 daily admissions. On the other hand, 9,028 patients are hospitalized in ordinary wards, ie 369 fewer than yesterday.

Coronavirus positive Italians are currently 1,105,458, or 41,721 fewer than yesterday. A total of 21,286,771 have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 173,062. The discharged and healed are 20,008,251 with an increase of 76,560.

Iss, fourth doses close to 2 million, since the beginning of the campaign

Since the vaccination campaign started in Italy on 27 December 2020 until 3 August 2022, I am

139,776,812 doses of anti-covid vaccine were administered: 47,315,932 first doses, 49,951,565 second and single doses, 40,618,345 third doses and 1,890,970 fourth doses. This is what emerges in the extended report on Covid in Italy by the ISS that accompanies the weekly monitoring.

Six and a half times lower mortality in those with the booster

The data on the efficacy of the vaccine do not change and it is confirmed as highly protective against severe disease, intensive hospitalization and mortality. In preventing cases of severe disease, the percentage was 66% in those vaccinated with a full course of less than 90 days, 67% in those vaccinated with a full course of 91 and 120 days, and 69% in those vaccinated who completed the vaccination course by over 120 days. Higher, equal to 85%, in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster.

The rate of admissions to intensive care in the period 17/06 / 2022-17 / 07/2022 for the unvaccinated (6.2 admissions per 100,000 inhab.) Is four times higher than those vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (1, 5 hospitalizations per 100,000

inhabitants) and mortality for the unvaccinated (22.6 deaths per 100,000 population) is about five times higher than for full cycle vaccinates and about six and a half times higher than for booster / booster vaccinates (3.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants).

Iss, percentage of reinfections rises to 13.1% (+ 0.4%)

In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total number of reported cases was 13.1%, a slight increase compared to the previous week (12.7%).

Iss: “In the 30-39 age group there is the greatest decrease in cases

The incidence rate of Covid 19 infection, or the number of new cases observed in a given period of time, is decreasing – in the last week – in all age groups, and is between 250 and 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. And in the 30-39 age group there is the highest decrease. This is what emerges from the extended weekly report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) on epidemiological surveillance for the week from 25 to 31 July.

The highest 7-day incidence rate is recorded in the age groups 70-79 (687 cases per 100,000), 50-59 years (685 cases per 100,000) and 60-69 (684 cases per 100,000); while the lowest value is recorded in the 0-9 range, 437 per 100,000.

The average age at diagnosis of people reported in the last week is stable compared to the previous one and is equal to 50 years. The percentage of cases among healthcare workers (1.9%) compared to the rest of the population has decreased for three weeks.

Iss, two regions at moderate risk, one high

Two Regions are classified at moderate risk, one Region is classified as high risk for not having reached the minimum quality threshold of the data transmitted to the ISS, while the remaining 18 Regions are classified as low risk. This was revealed by the ISS.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable compared to the previous week (12% vs 12%). There was a slight increase in the percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms (44% vs 43%), and a slight decrease in the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (44% vs 46%). The current situation characterized by high incidence does not allow a precise mapping of the contacts of the cases, as evidenced by the low percentage of cases detected through the tracing activity.