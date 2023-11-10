First National Student Games: University Women’s Sparring Competition Results and Champions

The First National Student (Youth) Games recently showcased the impressive skills of young martial artists at the women’s sparring final of the university group. The competition, held at the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Gymnasium on November 9, saw fierce battles between teams from Jilin, Anhui, and Tianjin.

In a thrilling display of talent and determination, the Jilin team emerged victorious, with players Li Rui, Lu Lixia, and Wang Jia securing the championship with a score of 9.703 points. Their exceptional performance earned them the top spot on the podium and a well-deserved celebration.

Not far behind, the Anhui team, represented by players Zhang Manlu, Lu Niannian, and Hou Ziyue, put up a strong fight and clinched the second place with a score of 9.693 points. Their tenacity and skill were evident throughout the competition, earning them a well-earned place in the rankings.

Meanwhile, the Tianjin team, comprised of players Shi Yangyang, Yang Sisi, and Li Yan, showcased their expertise and determination, securing the third place with a score of 9.693 points. Their performance was a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport.

The event was a testament to the incredible talent and sportsmanship of the young martial artists, and the competition was a showcase of the immense potential within the next generation of martial arts athletes. As the competitors and their coaches gathered for a group photo at the award ceremony, it was clear that the future of martial arts is in very capable hands. Congratulations to all the participants for their outstanding performance in the competition.