First round of the Women’s Championship of the China Higher Education Association: Han Yucen temporarily takes the lead before finishing due to weather influence – Sports – China Engineering Network

Han Yucen Temporarily Takes the Lead in First Round of China Women’s Golf Championship

The first round of the 2nd China Golf Association Women’s Championship encountered bad weather on the 1st and failed to finish as scheduled at Mission Hills No. 2 Court in Haikou before dark. Shenzhen girl Han Yucen finished below the standard with a score of 5 strokes and is temporarily ahead.

Han Yucen started from the penultimate group and was one of the six players who did not finish the race. She will make up the race on the morning of the 2nd. Judging from the current results, she will officially become the first-round leader by then. Han Yucen made 5 birdies and no bogeys in 17 holes, finishing with a score of -5 strokes, 2 strokes ahead of Huang Jing, Sui Xiang, and Zhang Yunxuan.

Huang Jing, Sui Xiang, and Zhang Yunxuan all finished the game in the wind and rain, scoring 69. Thai player Ang Kai Naik, Guo Caizhu, Pan Yanhong, Wan Yuanyuan, Yan Panpan and Cao Xinyu shot 70 and tied for fifth place with Chen Yuru who was one hole short of finishing.

Han Yucen teed off at noon that day. She said she had seen the impact of wind and rain on players who started early, so she tried not to think about the score.

“I told myself to put the tee shot on the fairway first, then put the second shot on the green, and then think about other things, so I kept a good attitude,” Han Yucen said, “I caught two little ones when I went out today. The bird gave me greater confidence, and my putting was also very good later on.”

The 2023 China Golf Association Women’s Championship is hosted by the China Golf Association, supported by the Hainan Provincial Golf Association and the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, certified by the China Women’s Professional Golf Tour, and hosted by the China Women’s Professional Golf Tournament (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

