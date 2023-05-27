Home » follow the match of the 37th day of Ligue 1
Sports

follow the match of the 37th day of Ligue 1

by admin
follow the match of the 37th day of Ligue 1

Welcome to this live broadcast devoted to the meeting between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the heart of a “multiplex” which could crown the Parisian club champion of France.

What is it about ? From the title match for the men of Christophe Galtier, who, in the event of a victory or a draw, would win a second championship in a row. The evening will also be decisive in the race for qualifying places for the next European Cups and in the fight to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

Or ? At the La Meinau stadium in Strasbourg.

At what time ? Kick-off scheduled for 9 p.m. for the ten matches of the evening.

On which channels? Amazon Prime Video for the Strasbourg-PSG match and the multiplex. Only two matches will not be included: Rennes-Monaco (Canal+ Foot) and Marseille-Brest (Canal+ Sport 360).

Qui live ? On the side of the Austerlitz kop, the coach decided for the occasion to align a doublet of attackers who made more than one live tremble: the “V & V”, Valentin Baudry and Valentin Moinard.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Salts (cap.) – Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand – Doukouré, Sissoko, Sanson, Guilbert – Diarra, Diallo, Bellegarde

Coach : Frederic Antonetti

Donnarumma – Bitshiabu, Ramos, Danilo – Zaïre-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat – Messi, Mbappé (cap.), Soler

Coach : Christophe Galtier

Who arbitrates? Frenchman Jérôme Brisard.

What won’t we talk about? From an annoying question: Why blowing small bubbles is so difficult

Read while waiting:

World Cup 2022: a first indictment in the “Qatargate”

Valenciennes FC in the sights of the richest man in Africa

See also  Naples, gunshots: two young people died - breaking latest news

“Forever the first”: how young OM fans cultivate the Marseille Champions League

Champions League: “In the success of Manchester City, there is a part of sporting merit and that of financial doping”

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.

You may also like

The Bull knocks Spice out with a four-of-a-kind

Celebrate the three consecutive national feather championships!Cass provides...

Gmunden takes the lead in the final series...

F1, Gp Monaco – Verstappen on pole with...

The first 24 Hours of Le Mans, a...

The Olympic team won the lottery and the...

Fiorentina-Basel: the show is served!

A great result and a great starting position,...

The secret to healthy eating

2023 BWF Malaysia Masters Day 5: Weng Hongyang,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy