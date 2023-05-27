follow the match of the 37th day of Ligue 1

Welcome to this live broadcast devoted to the meeting between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), at the heart of a “multiplex” which could crown the Parisian club champion of France.

What is it about ? From the title match for the men of Christophe Galtier, who, in the event of a victory or a draw, would win a second championship in a row. The evening will also be decisive in the race for qualifying places for the next European Cups and in the fight to avoid relegation to Ligue 2.

Or ? At the La Meinau stadium in Strasbourg.

At what time ? Kick-off scheduled for 9 p.m. for the ten matches of the evening.

On which channels? Amazon Prime Video for the Strasbourg-PSG match and the multiplex. Only two matches will not be included: Rennes-Monaco (Canal+ Foot) and Marseille-Brest (Canal+ Sport 360).

Qui live ? On the side of the Austerlitz kop, the coach decided for the occasion to align a doublet of attackers who made more than one live tremble: the “V & V”, Valentin Baudry and Valentin Moinard.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Salts (cap.) – Perrin, Nyamsi, Le Marchand – Doukouré, Sissoko, Sanson, Guilbert – Diarra, Diallo, Bellegarde

Coach : Frederic Antonetti

Donnarumma – Bitshiabu, Ramos, Danilo – Zaïre-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat – Messi, Mbappé (cap.), Soler

Coach : Christophe Galtier

Who arbitrates? Frenchman Jérôme Brisard.

What won’t we talk about? From an annoying question: Why blowing small bubbles is so difficult

