Home » Football: Andrea Agnelli and Deniz Akalin get married in Umbria – Football
Sports

Football: Andrea Agnelli and Deniz Akalin get married in Umbria – Football

by admin
Football: Andrea Agnelli and Deniz Akalin get married in Umbria – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 01 MAY – Andrea Agnelli got married in Lisciano Niccone, in the province of Perugia, with Deniz Akalin, last Saturday, 29 April.

After the very reserved yes in front of the mayor Gianluca Moscioni in the town hall of the small Umbrian municipality, Andrea and Deniz continued the party together with about forty guests in an exclusive resort in the area, namely the Castello di Reschio which in the past has hosted many international stars.

Among the guests also big black and white names. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy