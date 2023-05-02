Football: Andrea Agnelli and Deniz Akalin get married in Umbria – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 01 MAY – Andrea Agnelli got married in Lisciano Niccone, in the province of Perugia, with Deniz Akalin, last Saturday, 29 April.



After the very reserved yes in front of the mayor Gianluca Moscioni in the town hall of the small Umbrian municipality, Andrea and Deniz continued the party together with about forty guests in an exclusive resort in the area, namely the Castello di Reschio which in the past has hosted many international stars.



Among the guests also big black and white names. (HANDLE).

