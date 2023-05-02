Seismic activity and ash emissions continue at the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

According to the latest report issued by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), the seismic activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues, related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits, similar in number and seismic energy compared to the previous day.

In addition, some pulsatile ash emissions associated with seismic signals of this type have been observed, highlighting the one registered at 07:38 am today, which reached a height of 600 meters measured from the top of the volcano and presented a direction dispersal to the west-northwest.

Regarding the seismic activity associated with the fracturing of rock within the volcanic edifice, a similar behavior has been presented in the number of registered earthquakes, with a slight increase in the seismic energy released compared to the previous day. The seismicity has been located around the Arenas crater, within a radius of less than 4.0 km, measured from there.

The SGC also reports that thermal anomalies have been recorded at the bottom of the crater, as well as the outgassing of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere and the release of water vapor from the volcano. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed yesterday was 1600 meters measured from the top of the volcano and it presented a dispersion direction mainly to the northwest and southwest of it.

These indicators confirm that the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable and remains at the ORANGE LEVEL. There is a probability that in days or weeks it will erupt more than it has in the last 10 years. To change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity, aspects that the current activity of the volcano still does not show.