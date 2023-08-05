Football: Atalanta; Gasperini, for the squad you have to tighten – Football

“Let’s wait for Scamacca to be official, from Monday I need to start tightening up and summarizing what the team’s personnel will be, at the cost of being left with fewer players”. Thus, after the 4-1 defeat in a friendly at Union Berlin, Gian Piero Gasperini, coach of Atalanta: “Losing makes you see things and make decisions. We’ve been going forward with this group for a month, the time has come to define the squad even if we always try to train everyone – commented the Nerazzurri coach to the club’s official channels – Matches like these are always useful: we have also done good things, such as the very important performance of Latte Lath , of which I am happy, and Kolasinac who has done his part. Of the others who have been here for some time or who have returned from loans, we know everything very well”. Finally, on the test itself: “In the first half we literally threw him too lightly on defense. Behind us we combined a few too many situations, teams like Union punish you and the result took on a dimension that wasn’t reflecting the progress of the match. In the second half, with the many changes, the game is a bit over”.



