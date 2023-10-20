Home » Football betting, news on players live | Sky Sports
The FIGC made the plea agreement with Fagioli official yesterday, so the 7-month disqualification starts today: theoretically he could play Juventus-Monza, the last match of the championship. Juventus: "Full support for Nicolò, convinced that he will face the therapeutic path with responsibility". Meanwhile, the Turin Prosecutor's Office is preparing to hear Nicolò Zaniolo, whose hearing, however, should not be this week

“Totally foreign”. Nicola Zalewski’s defense from the accusations that appeared in news “in the press” and “from some statements according to which he was involved in the investigation relating to betting on illegal sites” is clear and was communicated to ANSA by player’s lawyers Paolo Rodella and Federico Olive. “Our client – they explain – excludes any, even minimal, involvement. Che has given a mandate to take action in every location against all those who have damaged his nameits image and its reputation”.

The Napoli president met journalists at Castel Volturno and had his say on the betting case: “As far as I’m concerned, I have always been very careful about hiring players whose family reality e geographical origin they assured me of a certain psychological tranquility and a certain protection”.

“The company takes note of the official press release from the FIGC e confirms his full support for Nicolò Fagioli in tackling this path, providing the boy with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, also collaborating with the Federation to identify the planned meeting cycles. We are firmly convinced that Nicolòwith the support of the club, his teammates, his family and the professionals who assist him, will face the therapeutic process with a great sense of responsibility and training and, once the disqualification has been served, will be able to compete again with due serenity“.

“In reference to the rumors spread in recent days regarding the alleged involvement of some of its members in the investigation relating to football betting, theAS Roma expresses full support towards Nicola Zalewski e Stephan El Shaarawyvictims of repeated speculations which have unjustly damaged their image”. This is the position expressed in a statement published in the evening by the Giallorossi club: “The Club has total faith in Nicola and Stephan when they say they have nothing to do do with this matter”

LIVE

2 minutes ago

Tonali denies having involved other individuals in illegal betting

According to what ” reports, Sandro Tonali denies having involved companions or friends in the bets. The Newcastle midfielder admitted his faults and his addiction to betting, without however confirming that he had recommended ‘bets’ on illegal sites to other individuals

21 minutes ago

Legal Zalewski: “Totally unrelated, ready to sue”

“Totally foreign.” Nicola Zalewski’s defense from the accusations that appeared in news “in the press” and “from some statements according to which he was involved in the investigation relating to betting on illegal sites” is clear and was communicated to ANSA by the player’s lawyers Paolo Rodella and Federico Olive. “Our client – they explain – excludes any, even minimal, involvement. Che has given a mandate to act in every location against all those who have damaged his nameits image and its reputation”.

40 minutes ago

De Laurentiis: “I am careful about which players I bring to Naples”

The Napoli president met journalists at Castel Volturno and had his say on the betting case: “As far as I’m concerned, I have always been very careful about hiring players whose family reality e geographical origin they assured me of a certain psychological tranquility and a certain protection”.

53 minutes ago

Juve’s note on Fagioli’s disqualification

“The company takes note of the official press release from the FIGC e confirms his full support for Nicolò Fagioli in tackling this path, providing the boy with the necessary support in carrying out the indicated therapeutic plan and, as expressly provided for in the agreement, also collaborating with the Federation to identify the planned meeting cycles. We are firmly convinced that Nicolòwith the support of the club, his teammates, his family and the professionals who assist him, will face the therapeutic process with a great sense of responsibility and training and, once the disqualification has been served, will be able to compete again with due serenity“.

59 minutes ago

Rome, the press release on Zalewski and El Shaarawy

“In reference to the rumors spread in recent days regarding the alleged involvement of some of its members in the investigation relating to football betting, theAS Roma expresses full support towards Nicola Zalewski e Stephan El Shaarawyvictims of repeated speculations which have unfairly damaged their image”. This is the position expressed in a statement published in the evening by the Giallorossi club: “The Club has total confidence in Nicola and Stephan when they say they have nothing to do with this story”

