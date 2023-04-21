Football Bundesliga: Augsburg vs. Stuttgart – live ticker – 29th matchday – 2022/2023

62. 21:51 Yellow card for Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg)



Tactical foul on Serhou Guirassy.

62. 21:51 Unchallenged, Waldemar Anton plays the ball wide, which the home fans of course acknowledge with malicious applause.

61. 21:50 The hour mark has now been reached. There is still no sign of any real rebellion among the guests.

59. 21:49 Even that is not enough for a penalty, Waldemar Anton jumps the ball on his back. However, Josha Vagnoman must not fiddle with the ball so carelessly beforehand.

58. 21:48 However, it only becomes dangerous in the opposing sixteen. There could have been a handball by a Stuttgarter, the scene is checked again.

56. 21:46 As a precaution, Maximilian Bauer clears a cross from the right into his own goal. After all, a corner kick jumps out for VfB.

55. 21:45 With a high ball, Silas is sent into the sixteen. The ball reception is good, so Felix Uduokhai can no longer intervene decisively. Silas still feels his opponent on the back of his neck and lets himself fall – that’s not enough for a penalty kick.

52. 21:42 Yellow card for Tanguy Coulibaly (VfB Stuttgart)



The next foul, this time a bit rougher. Tanguy Coulibaly steps onto Arne Engels’ foot.

51. 21:41 Nicklige fouls continue to shape the action. Both teams get free kicks close to the goal, but it’s not really dangerous. Maximilian Bauer slipped far past Engels’ cross from the left on the second post.

49. 21:38 Stuttgart counters. After all, Silas gets a throw-in near the goal with an advance on the right.

48. 21:37 The FCA immediately takes the scepter in hand. That was not to be expected after Stuttgart had significantly more possession, especially in the last quarter of an hour of the first half.

46. 21:36 Three changes at the break. On the Augsburg side, the only goal scorer so far, Dion Beljo, surprisingly leaves the field. At VfB, Tanguy Coulibaly and Silas should set more accents than Chris Führich and Enzo Millot, who have completely deregistered.

46. 21:35 Substitution at VfB Stuttgart: Silas Katompa Mvumpa

46. 21:35 Substitution at VfB Stuttgart: Enzo Millot

46. 21:35 Substitution at VfB Stuttgart: Tanguy Coulibaly

46. 21:34 Substitution at VfB Stuttgart: Chris Führich

46. 21:34 Substitution at FC Augsburg: Irvin Cardona

46. 21:34 Substitution at FC Augsburg: Dion Beljo

46. 21:34 Kick-off 2nd half

45. 21:21 Mid-term conclusion:

FC Augsburg leads in the Schwaben duel against VfB Stuttgart 1-0. With the first clear opportunity, the Fuggerstadt team took the lead, Dion Beljo came in the eighth minute after a Meier cross in the six-yard box with a diving header. After that, not much happened. VfB Stuttgart recorded two approaches that hardly deserve the name Torchance. So far, the Hoeneß team has had a hard time building up the game and has to hope for their own comeback qualities in the second round. See also Moviola Milan-Chelsea: there are no penalties and expulsion

45. 21:18 End of 1st half

45. 21:16 Official injury time (minutes): 3

45. 21:16 In the final minutes, VfB manages to shift the game completely into the opposing half. A pass from Wataru Endo is, however, easily predictable.

43. 21:13 The Vagnoman header was once again preceded by a long wood. So far, Stuttgart has found it extremely difficult to build up, there is far too little movement in midfield.

41. 21:12 Josha Vagnoman is free to head in the opponent’s sixteen. He can’t do much from a tight angle, but substitute Renato Veiga on the left side of defense was quite stuck in the reeds.

40. 21:10 It is conspicuously frequent today that the goalies pass the ball back and forth to each other. Of course, this is not a sign of quality for the game.

38. 21:09 After a foul by Sosa on Pedersen, there is a slight scramble. Ruben Vargas is particularly passionate about the controversy.

36. 21:07 Evil defensive buck of the guests! Atakan Karazor directs a flat pass from Fabian Bredlow straight to the right. There, however, an Augsburger comes running and intervenes. Lucky for Stuttgart that the ball bounces.

34. 21:04 Portuguese for Brazilians. Iago probably has a tweak in the groin.

34. 21:04 Substitution at FC Augsburg: Renato Veiga

34. 21:03 Substitution at FC Augsburg: Iago

33. 21:03 Enrico Maassen worried: Iago remains on the field and immediately indicates that he cannot continue.

31. 21:02 After a good half hour, one thing is clear: it hasn’t been a ripper so far. Both teams prove why you can find them in the bottom half of the table.

30. 21:00 Guirassy himself has to laugh at being awarded this free kick. The fouled finally leaves Borna to Sosa, who thrashes the ball into the wall.

29. 20:59 Now VfB is awarded a dangerous free kick. However, the decision is very doubtful, Serhou Guirassy actually turns himself into the opponent.

28. 20:57 Augsburg always manages to bridge the midfield with creative solutions. You can’t say that about Stuttgart so far, the guests often reach for the long stick.

25. 20:55 Waldemar Anton tries a long ball to Chris Führich, but Mads Pedersen shields effortlessly. The intensity of the guests has decreased again after the interim phase of urgency.

23. 20:53 Much ado about nothing, Mads Pedersen gets stuck right on the three-man wall. VfB even came close to launching a dangerous counterattack. See also Juve, Nedved: "Allegri needs time. I expect more goals"

21. 20:52 The Kölner Keller does not intervene, it remains with the factual decision on a free kick. Of course, the position is excellent.

20. 20:50 Yellow card for Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart)



Tricky scene! Dion Beljo is sent steeply. Hiroki Ito steps in between, but comes too late and only hits the opponent. Now, however, it still has to be clarified whether the foul took place inside or outside the sixteen. Christian Dingert gives a free kick in the first distance.

19. 20:50 The game has calmed down a bit now. The two goalkeepers are drawn into the game structure again and again.

17. 20:47 The guests are slowly finding their way into the game. Serhou Guirassy lets a low Führich cross through in the sixteen for Wataru Endo. However, he should at least have nudged the ball, because he is starving on the way to the Japanese.

16. 20:46 There is still hope for VfB. Because Augsburg is the Bundesliga club that has by far the most points after taking the lead – 21 in total. In addition, Stuttgart already put on a spectacular race to catch up last weekend.

14. 20:44 Atakan Karazor has to be dealt with after a hard challenge from Elvis Rexhbeçaj before the corner kick is taken.

13. 20:44 Now also the first degree for VfB! Chris Führich penetrates the sixteen, hits a hook and pulls from an acute angle. Tomáš Koubek raises his fists!

12. 20:43 Dion Beljo is on fire! The young Croatian creates space in midfield with a tunnel and initiates the next attack.

10. 20:40 The goal can only do the game good. Incidentally, the WWK Arena is sold out, and there is a fantastic atmosphere in the stands, especially after the opening goal.

8. 20:38 Tooor for FC Augsburg, 1-0 through Dion Beljo



FCA takes the lead out of nowhere! Arne Maier has too much space for a cross on the right, Dion Beljo has too much space for a diving header in the six-yard box (!). You have to blame Fabian Bredlow for that.

7. 20:37 Atakan Karazor completely misses a diagonal ball on Borna Sosa. Neither team has made it into the opposing penalty area yet.

5. 20:35 FCA is awarded a free kick from more than 30 meters. The cross is nothing, but set pieces could still be a factor in this game.

4. 20:34 A lot of patchwork in the early minutes, the teams first feel each other out.

2. 20:32 Less than a minute has passed before Hiroki Ito falls to the ground after a check by Ermedin Demirović. As the saying goes, Demirović probably wanted to set an example early on. See also Banco wins 97-90 in Brindisi, the race for 4th place continues

1. 20:30 Get in the game! The guests dressed in black have offense.

1. 20:30 game start

20:28 Felix Uduokhai and Wataru Endo are available for Christian Dingert to choose sides. For Uduokhai, it is the first time he has captained FCA since August 2021. The reason is that the actual captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is missing and vice Daniel Caligiuri is only on the bench.

20:05 Spring is slowly arriving in Bavaria, too. In Augsburg, temperatures are still around 16 degrees Celsius late at night. So everything is ready for a thrilling Swabian duel under floodlights!

19:56 VfB won the first leg 2-1. After an early deficit by Florian Niederlechner, Serhou Guirassy and Waldemar Anton turned the game around. In general, Augsburg is the favorite opponent of Baden-Württemberg: Stuttgart has only won four games against FCA since they were promoted again in 2020.

19:50 After FCA conceded all three goals in Leipzig before the half-time break, Enrico Maaßen is trying a more offensive approach today: For the yellow carded Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Robert Gumny, with Ermedin Demirović and Ruben Vargas, clearly more offensive-oriented players are allowed to play. On the VfB side, only Hiroki Ito will start in place of the suspended Konstantinos Mavropanos.

19:46 The form curve of FC Augsburg is rather the opposite: The Fuggerstädter have been waiting for a threesome for five Bundesliga games and could not win the direct duels against Schalke and Cologne. So it is that Augsburg and Stuttgart are separated by only five points in the table. VfB also has the slightly better goal difference.

19:43 Hoeneß was already a complete success on his debut, with a 1-0 win against Nuremberg, VfB made it into the DFB Cup semi-finals again after ten years. A few days later followed with a 3:2 in Bochum, the first away win in a year and four months. Last weekend Dortmund took a point despite being outnumbered.

19:38 Coach changes during the current season are always a topic of conversation, just look at Munich. VfB Stuttgart have already resorted to this method twice this season: Pellegrino Matarazzo was followed by Bruno Labbadia and Labbadia was most recently followed by Sebastian Hoeneß. At least the second change of coach seems to have paid off, VfB haven’t lost a game under Hoeneß.