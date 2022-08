Original title: Football – Bundesliga: Union Berlin beats Leipzig

On August 20, Union Berlin players celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On the same day, in the third round of the 2022-2023 German Bundesliga, Union Berlin beat Leipzig 2-1 at home.

On August 20, Union Berlin player Becker (right) celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Union Berlin player Becker (right) competed with Leipzig player Orban.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Leipzig player Orban (left) and teammate Raum celebrated a goal.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Union Berlin player Schaefer (right) competed with Leipzig player Kanpur.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Union Berlin player Haberel (right) competed with Leipzig player Simakan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Union Berlin player Becker (right) passed the ball under the defense of Leipzig player Simakan.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Leipzig player Werner (right) competed with Union Berlin player Trimmel.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei

On August 20, Union Berlin players greeted the audience after the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Pengfei (Ren Pengfei)