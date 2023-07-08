Football: Cagliari, Monday meeting then from the 24th in Valle d’Aosta – Football

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JULY 08 – The list of players called up is not official, but it is now almost ready: on Monday, Cagliari begins the 2023/24 season with the meeting in Assemini. The only truly new face will be that of the former Verona player Sulemana, the first and so far only Rossoblù signing. Almost detailed negotiations for goalkeeper Scuffet and midfielder Jankto: they could join their teammates in the next few days. Cagliari also on Oristanio from Inter, contacts started for the Dorians Gabbiadini and Augello. There is also strong interest in Palomino from Atalanta and Ferrari from Sassuolo. Shoulder pad Prati is one of the objectives, but in the last few hours there has also been talk of Juventus player Ranocchia, last season at Monza. For now faces and names are more or less those of last summer. With Ranieri four goalkeepers, twelve defenders (there should also be Travaglini from Olbia, Boccia returning from Turris and the Primavera Palomba and Zallu), another twelve midfielders (the unknowns concern the young Carboni, Cavuoti and Delpupo) plus five forwards, including Desogus and Pereiro returning respectively from breaking latest news and Nacional of Montevideo.



The meeting is set for 5pm on Monday. The rossoblù will be busy until Wednesday in medical visits and athletic test sessions, training will begin on Thursday. Between the gym and the field, the group will work in double sessions every day, in the morning and in the afternoon. The first part of the preparations will end on Friday 21 July with the seventh edition of the “Trofeo Sardegna”: first match of the season against Olbia at the “Bruno Nespoli” stadium at 8 pm. After two days of rest, Cagliari will leave on Monday 24 July in Valle d ‘Aosta. The second phase of the summer preparation will begin in the training camp in Saint Vincent-Châtillon: double training sessions at the municipal “Brunod” and friendly matches. Wednesday 26 at 20 against Roma’s Primavera, Saturday 29 at 19 it will be the turn of Juventus Next Gen.



On Wednesday 2nd August the opponent will be Como. The retreat will end on August 4th. Before returning to the island, Cagliari will fly to France for the last pre-season friendly: on Saturday 5 August at 6 pm, the rossoblùs will be on stage at the Francis-Le Blé stadium against the hosts Brest. (HANDLE).



