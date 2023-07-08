Home » Thousands of people in Bosnia parade through the woods for the Peace March in memory of the Srebrenica massacre – Corriere TV
Thousands of people in Bosnia parade through the woods for the Peace March in memory of the Srebrenica massacre

Thousands of people in Bosnia parade through the woods for the Peace March in memory of the Srebrenica massacre – Corriere TV

4,000 for the three-day trip to the city that was the scene of the genocide of over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims

A human cordon hundreds of meters long crosses the woods of Srebrenica retracing the same paths that Bosnian Muslims followed in 1995 to save themselves from reprisals by Mladić’s army: these are the images of the Peace March in Bosnia,

a three-day journey to remember the dead in the Srebrenica genocide. Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim boys and men were killed by Bosnian Serb forces. The march runs in the opposite direction for the 100 km through the woods that made thousands of people fleeing Srebrenica to find safety in the “protected area” of Tuzla. According to the organizers, almost 4 thousand people are participating this year. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 8, 2023 – Updated July 8, 2023, 3:01 pm

