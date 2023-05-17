Football Champions League: Man City vs. Real Madrid – Live Scores – Semifinals 2nd Leg – 2022/2023

15. 21:18 After a quarter of an hour, Real Madrid made a total of 13 passes to the teammate. City have 124. The hosts have almost 80% possession and dominate the game at will. Only the gate is missing.

13. 21:16 Courtois saves against Haaland! Grealish pulls into the box from the left, crosses sensitively to the second post and finds the Norwegian, who wins the duel against Alaba and heads it from just three meters. Real’s keeper prevents the impact with his hip!

12. 21:14 In the first leg, too, Real gave the Citizens a lot of space, but then resolutely grabbed them no later than 35 meters from their own goal. Today, on the other hand, the Skyblues can usually combine deep into the penalty area.

11. 21:11 Madrid are just not in the game here at all. The royals lose almost every duel and act far too passively.

9. 21:10 The next big thing! Rodri has a lot of space on the sixteen, loads an opponent and then pulls flat from the right from 13 meters. His shot clearly misses the long corner.

8. 21:09 What is really playing here cannot go well for long. The guests keep losing the ball carelessly and City gets chance after chance. Haaland is sent steeply and circles Courtois, but is carried too far and can no longer do it himself. The Norwegian then moves to the backcourt, but no one ran with him.

The guests are only in the back here. And much deeper than they would like. De Bruyne goes right into the box at high speed and looks for Haaland with his cross, but Eder Militão confidently closes it.

4. 21:05 Kyle Walker then takes the first degree. The Englishman’s long-range shot clearly rushes over it.

3. 21:05 City immediately takes over the command and pushes with the loud support of the home fans. Central defender Stones pushes far into midfield when in possession of the ball and ensures that the Citizens are outnumbered.

1. 21:01 The ball rolls! As usual, the hosts play in light blue, Real wears black.

1. 21:01 game start

20:57 The game will be officiated by a Polish team led by experienced referee Szymon Marciniak. The referees are already leading the teams onto the Etihad lawn and in a few moments the Champions League anthem will be played. It will be heard for the last time this season for one of the two clubs.

20:49 Carlo Ancelotti, who became the sole record holder with his 191st game as coach in the premier class, as always, hardly looked at his cards on the other side. “The plan is the same as always: try to get the best out of our team, individually and collectively,” said the Italian of his team’s approach for the second leg. “I want to see a team that is able to read the situations in the game well. We will certainly have moments of suffering where we have to persevere. That’s normal in a game like this. We have to read these situations well – just like the phases in which the opponent has difficulties,” says Ancelotti.

Can Pep Guardiola finally land the big hit with his team this season? "We've won all the titles except this one. We want him," said the Spaniard ahead of the game. In order to reach the final, his team should act more offensively than in the first duel. "I have the idea that we act differently, play more fluently in attack. At home it will happen quite naturally," Guardiola hopes. After the city coach had been accused several times in the past of having coached himself in crucial games, the 52-year-old made it clear yesterday: "I won't think about anything tomorrow. Don't worry folks."

20:25 Real Madrid are also going into the game with a tailwind. At the weekend, Los Blancos regained second place in the domestic league thanks to a 1-0 derby win over Getafe FC. Marco Asensio scored the decisive goal. Injury almost spoiled the joy, but Camavinga’s late substitution was more of a precautionary measure and the Frenchman is a starting XI. Real have already won the Copa del Rey this season and now want to win their second title on the big stage. It would be the sixth in ten years – an incredible idea.

20:12 The Citizens have recently continued to present themselves in impressive form in the hunt for a possible triple. With the 3-0 win at Everton, Manchester took a big step towards defending their title in the Premier League, as their competitor Arsenal failed at the same time. City have now been unbeaten in competitive matches for over three months and have won 16 of their last 18 games. The Skyblues only lost points in the second leg against Bayern and in the first leg against Real. İlkay Gündoğan played a large part in this. The German international has been in excellent form for weeks and almost single-handedly decided the game in Everton with a brace.

20:00 Let's take a quick look at the line-ups: Both coaches made a number of changes in the league at the weekend and are now rotating back. There is only one change compared to the first leg. Eder Militão returns to central defense after his suspension at Real and Antonio Rüdiger has to make way on the bench.

19:58 The first leg of this duel, which for many is the anticipated final of this Champions League season, was rather unspectacular eight days ago. Vinícius Júnior and Kevin de Bruyne’s two superb goals ensured a fair result that left all options open to both sides. And that’s exactly what both Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were about. Both teams shied away from the risk, safety was the trump card throughout. Are there more spectacles to see in Manchester today?