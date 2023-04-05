17:46 It has just been announced that the kick-off will be postponed by half an hour (6:30 p.m.). Numerous VfB fans are apparently still stuck on the journey, so the organizer decided to take this step for safety reasons.

17:41 Dieter Hecking makes two substitutions after the 1-0 defeat against Darmstadt, Jens Castrop and Jannes Horn, who is making his debut for the club, replace Nathaniel Brown and Taylan Duman in the starting XI. Sebastian Hoeneß even switches to four positions. Because Dan-Axel Zagadou, Enzo Millot, Juan José Perea and Tiago Tomás are on the bench, Borna Sosa, Atakan Karazor, Chris Führich and Luca Pfeiffer start.

17:33 The appearance of the Swabians brings with it a curiosity. In the fourth cup game of the current season, the fourth coach is on the sidelines. Sebastian Hoeneß followed Bruno Labbadia on Monday and immediately made the route clear for the coming weeks: “We now have three tasks, in exactly this order: To make the cup game in Nuremberg successful. To stay up in the Bundesliga. And to carry out a clear analysis of the season together with the sporting leadership.”

17:25 As an underdog, Nuremberg relies on factors such as will and passion. The fact that things are not going well at the Bundesliga club could also play into the hands of the Franks. “If we manage to bring VfB Stuttgart down to our level, then we don’t have a chance,” explained FCN head coach Dieter Hecking, who is pleased that his team can play in front of a full ranks: “It’s always a highlight, in front of a sold-out crowd to play house. There is a positive tension and nobody really knows what is coming.” See also Dear, the agent opens the A2 and the Apu takes care of it

17:16 At VfB the mood is no better. Stuttgart arrives bottom of the table in the Bundesliga and has the most recent 3-0 defeat at Union Berlin in its bones, in which the Swabians showed more possession and more shots on goal. In the cup, the favorite guests can now provide a highlight of the season. Stuttgart struggled to a narrow 1-0 win against Dresden in the first round. Bielefeld (6-0) was then downgraded and second division team Paderborn (2-1) was narrowly beaten.

17:08 Certainly Nuremberg does not have too much self-confidence from everyday league life, because in 13th place the Franconians are lagging behind their own claims. On the other hand, the trophy is a welcome change for Dieter Hecking’s team. In the first two rounds of the cup, the club showed no weaknesses against Kaan-Marienborn (2-0) and Waldhof Mannheim (1-0). In the round of 16 against Fortuna Düsseldorf, a penalty shoot-out (5:3) was required for the decision.