Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: China vs. Haiti – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

45.

13:49

End of 1st half

45.

13:49

Haiti are now trying long balls towards Borgella – so far all the central defenders have failed, so China have no problems defending the actions.

45.

13:47

Official injury time (minutes): 3

45.

13:46

Haiti is now exerting more pressure, while China is waiting for moments of change. But the attacks of the Asians are very imprecise – after the red card they completely lost the thread.

42.

13:44

The ball is in the Chinese goal, but the linesman raises the flag! A ball from the defense passes Louis nicely to Mondésir, who puts the ball past Zhu and then tucks it in. However, the captain had started too early, so the goal was rightly disallowed.

40.

13:41

Louis tries to extend a chipball towards Borgella, but doesn’t reach the attacker. Zhu storms out of her goal and grabs the leather in front of the Haitian. There is currently a lot of idle time in the game.

38.

13:39

Coach Shui reacts to the red card and brings in a midfielder for an attacker. So China may now focus more on stability.

37.

13:37

Xin Zhang is a substitute for China

37.

13:37

35.

13:36

While China is still trying to push forward, the Asians are now lacking the power. Haiti now gets better grip in their defensive actions.

32.

13:33

A Haiti free-kick from the right half-field sails towards the back post, where Zhu has to intervene for the first time. She fends off the flank to the side and ensures calm for the Chinese.

30.

13:32

Jeudy is treated on the leg, the midfielder then bites her teeth and continues after a short break.

28.

13:28

Red card for Rui Zhang (China)



With an open sole, Zhang jumps into Jeudy’s shin. The referee only shows yellow, after VAR intervention, the Spaniard Zhang rightly shows the red card!

25.

13:26

Lou moves to the right side and crosses from there to the center. Joseph keeps his head in the flank and saves Haiti from a possible deficit – behind her two Chinese women were completely free in front of the goal.

23.

13:24

China is now becoming more compelling! Zhang cheekily takes a free kick from 30 meters in the right-hand position directly on goal. Your shot in the direction of the short corner misses this by a good half a meter. So Théus does not have to intervene.

22.

13:23

The corner that follows is lifted into the center from the left, where Shanshan Wang climbs the highest at the far post, but puts the ball well wide to the right of the goal.

21.

13:22

Shocking moment for Haiti! Joseph plays a very short back pass to Théus, who comes just a hair’s breadth ahead of Lou and clears the ball for a corner. That was close!

18.

13:20

Batcheba Louis and Rui Zhang collided and fell as the Haitian dribbled. After a brief stoppage, both players resumed action – Haiti mistakenly took a free-kick that sailed into China‘s penalty area and was cleared with a header.

16.

13:18

The first goal approach! Li sprints through to the baseline on the right and is served at depth. With the first contact, she immediately crosses to the first post, where Lou starts a side kick from eight meters. But this lacks pressure, so Théus can catch the touchdown without any problems.

13.

13:15

For the first time, Haiti dares to go forward and, with a bit of luck, comes down after a pressing shot on the left. Just before the baseline, Jeudy scrapes a cross flat into the center, which is then cleared at the first post by Wang at the first post.

10.

13:12

China meanwhile pushed Haiti further back and crossed on the left with Linyan Zhang. Kerly Théus is careful in the center and easily intercepts the harmless cross.

7.

13:08

Haiti waits to the halfway line and then puts pressure on the ball carrier. China is therefore not really coming up with liquid combinations. But Haiti hasn’t switched yet – China repeatedly grabs aggressively after losing the ball.

4.

13:06

China comes into play more actively and controls the game in the first few minutes. Haiti, on the other hand, is lurking for mistakes and transition situations. China seems more powerful in the early minutes, but there hasn’t been a clear conclusion yet.

2.

13:03

Rui Zhang finds space on the right immediately, but her cross is blocked by Tabita Joseph at the first post.

1.

13:01

The ball rolls! China plays in red and has first possession, Haiti wears white shirts.

1.

13:00

game start

12:47

China‘s coach Qingxia Shui made two changes compared to the opening game against Denmark: Yu Zhu replaced Huan Xu in goal and Xin Zhang Lingwei Yao replaced Xin Zhang Lingwei Yao in the starting XI in right midfield. Haiti coach Nicolas Delépine also makes two changes in his starting XI, with Ruthny Mathurin and Maudeline Moryl replacing central defender Jennyfer Limage and midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

12:37

Haiti put up a strong fight in the first group game against England, not conceding a goal from open play – only a penalty made the difference for England. Above all, the three offensives Dumornay, Borgella and Mondésir repeatedly caused pinpricks in front of the English goal. At the same time, Théus surpassed himself in goal and has to show a similarly strong performance today if you want to keep the delicate hope of progressing.

12:25

China put in a dedicated performance in their opening game against Denmark, but were defeated after conceding a last-second goal. The role of key player Rui Zhang, who was rarely found by her teammates against Denmark, will be important today. In the Chinese attacking game, it provides creativity and structure. With Mengwen Li, they also have a strong duel in their own ranks, who is under contract with the French top team Paris St. Germain.

12:12

Both China and Haiti narrowly lost their opening games 1-0 to their favorite opponents. China is the clear favorite in today’s game. The Asians are ranked 14th in the world, while Haiti is ranked 53rd. The winner of the game can still hope for progress, because Denmark in particular did not make a particularly confident impression in their games.

12:01

Hello and welcome to Group D Matchday 2! At 1 p.m. in Adelaide, Australia, China will meet Haiti at the Women’s World Cup. The referee is Marta Huerta de Aza from Spain.

