Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: Sweden vs. Italy – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

25.

09:54

The first approach of Sweden! A deflected cross from Björn falls at Rubensson’s feet in the central offensive area. She unwraps a right instep shot that moves too central to the opponent’s box. Goalkeeper Durante grabs easily.

22.

09:52

Boattin is brought down in midfield by Asllani, who hits her in the left rear thigh. The full-back is due for treatment on the pitch but looks set to continue her day at work.

19.

09:48

Against Cantore again! The Juventus attacker penetrates the penalty area again from the right and fires the ball with her right instep from 14 meters into the short corner despite the blocked trajectory. Goalkeeper Mušović can high five forward. Di Guglielmo spied the second attempt on the side netting.

16.

09:45

Gerhardsson’s squad are still looking for their entry into this game. Even after a good quarter of an hour, its construction is much too sluggish; the Scandinavians usually get stuck in Italy’s first line of defence.

13.

09:42

As a result of a throw-in from the left wing, Caruso initially claimed the ball on the near side of the sixteen. She then even manages to turn and wants to take off with her left foot from a tight angle when she is cleanly separated from the ball by Eriksson.

10.

09:39

As part of a first counterattack, Blackstenius drives the ball through the half-left offensive corridor to the sixteen. But she misses the quick support of her colleagues and ultimately gets stuck on central defender Salvai.

8.

09:37

Italy has made an excellent impression in the early stages so far, is the clearly superior team in terms of play. The Scandinavians are struggling to get cleanly across the halfway line.

5.

09:35

Giugliano takes the premiere corner kick from the right flag to the half-right edge of the sixteen. Dragoni tries a direct take on the right instep. Due to a strong reserve, the ball rushes far over the opposing box.

2.

09:32

The Azzurre have the first opportunity! Cantore, new in the starting XI, picks up momentum on the right wing, refuels in the box and shoots at full speed and from an acute angle at the short corner. Goalkeeper Mušović is on hand to follow up.

1.

09:30

Sweden vs. Italy – Round one in Wellington is on!

1.

09:30

game start

09:24

It’s time for the national anthems.

09:23

A few moments ago, the 22 players stepped onto the pitch.

09:03

In the Azzurre, who won the last competitive game with Sweden in the group stage of the 2017 European Championship 3-2 and whose predecessors have only reached the quarter-finals in their previous three World Cup participations (1991 and 2019), coach Milena Bertolini is after the 1 :0 win against Argentina once around. Cantore relegates Giacinti to the bench.

08:55

On the side of the Blågult, who were still far from their playful optimum in their first 90 minutes of the tournament and who will probably not be able to rely so much on standard situations against all upcoming opponents, coach Peter Gerhardsson gave up in comparison to the 2-1 win against South Africa personnel changes. In the 4-5-1 Blackstenius is again the only leader.

08:48

Italy’s selection also captured their opening three on Monday against Argentina just before the end. Substitute Girelli nodded off from close range in the 87th minute as a result of a cross from Boattin, making it much less likely to go out of the preliminary round again like at the recent European Championships. In a match punctuated by many interruptions, the Bertolini squad only managed a few clear shots, but were ultimately able to accommodate one in the opposing box.

08:37

The Swedes were only able to avert a false start to their ninth World Championship last Saturday with great difficulty. After the 2019 World Cup bronze medalist fell behind against the South African team shortly after the break (48′), he headed for a disappointing draw through Rolfös’ equalizing goal (65′). It was not until the 90th minute that defender Ilestedt, who had moved up, saved the Scandinavians with a successful header after a corner.

08:30

Hello and welcome to the start of the tenth day of the World Championship! In Group G, the national teams of Sweden and Italy are fighting for early entry into the knockout stage. The Blågult and the Azzurre will face off on the Wellington Regional Stadium lawn from 9:30am our time.

