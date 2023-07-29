melons usa – Tiscali News

If there hadn’t been that flag story – a real banana peel – which we will talk about at the end – and a bit of controversy over the joint Italy-USA press conference that didn’t take place (but this time it’s not his fault) , would have been a clear path. And since these are two details that are reported for the record, it can be said that Giorgia Meloni’s trip to Washington was a success. Diplomatic relations between Italy and the USA have never been so intense and solid, the dossiers – from Ukraine to NATO, from Africa to China via immigration and raw material supply chains – are shared and marching in the same direction and with same intensity. This is excellent news for Italy which should protect us from surprises that may arise from the markets, from speculation, which should protect our public debt and also help the negotiations in Europe on the Pnrr, the new rules on the Stability Pact. In a word: we are reliable and this is the best insurance of all. Uncle Tom vouches for us. Which was by no means a foregone conclusion for a right-wing government which has two longtime friends of Russia as allies, Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

On a permanent mission

Ten months ago Joe Biden, someone who at the time of the Obama presidency called “Mario” to have him explain how the economy, markets and finance were going, when Giorgia Meloni won the election said: “You have seen what is happening in Italy …” alluding with terror to the climb in power of a right with fascist roots that could not please the White House. Ten months after the Italian premier enters the Oval Office, more than an hour of bilateral, a joint statement more than four pages long, a positive “exception” admit the White House protocol officers. And from the mouth of the US President come phrases such as: “We have become friends”, “Italy is today a reliable partner, capable of important leadership for us Americans”. Biden’s spokesman spoke of a “great feeling between the two”. It is the acknowledgment that the prime minister was seeking for having maintained in recent months, without hesitating – and as much as her electoral base would have preferred it and her allies too – on unconditional support for Kiev, on perfect alignment in transatlantic relations, in proceeding almost parallel, with the Casa Banca, in relations with China, due to the excellent work that the Italian government is doing in the Mediterranean and towards Africa. Italian foreign policy was passed with flying colors after a ten-month examination. It was hard, tiring, it cost dozens of trips, bilaterals, summits, in practice not even a day of rest, hopping on and off planes without counting all the time taken away from little Geneva. But she made it. It would be perfect if it weren’t for the fact that we have to go back to Italy and deal with the controversy over the discarded citizen’s income (the INPS communications started yesterday), the Pnrr “definanced” for 16 billion but which – Minister Fitto perjures – does not will lose not even a euro (certainly dozens of projects all for the redevelopment of cities and the safety of the territory). You have to put up with the controversial queues on the La Russa-Santanchè cases, those on justice and the minimum wage. Just a couple of weeks before Parliament closes for the summer break (until 10 September) and who knows what else might happen. Well, if it were for Giorgia Meloni she would be fixed on a mission, between one bilateral agreement and another, in this dimension of general secretary that she imagines and tries to weave the plot of the destinies of the world. She looks good, it seems, she knows how to do it. But then there’s the accursed inner flank.

Lessons from Kissinger. About China

Also for this attitude of hers, and in any case to underline the happy season in Italy-US relations which “remain solid beyond the political colors” (Biden), Giorgia Meloni’s second day in Washington had the privilege of a meeting of two hours with the now centenary Henry Kissinger, the historic former US Secretary of State, the man who decided the conflicts and relations of the last century, from China to Vietnam. And also the man who, despite being a hundred years old, was received in Beijing just last week. To demonstrate how relations with China are now the most fragile and sensitive point for a White House than to withdraw from foreign dossiers to focus on the 2024 presidential elections. “It was a privilege and an honor to dialogue with him on contemporary issues” Meloni said after the meeting at the Italian embassy and after the visit, in the morning, to the Arlington military cemetery accompanied by the Italian ambassador Zappia. And there is no doubt that China was the most important dossier between the elderly diplomat and the young prime minister. “I will also go to China” Meloni promised. Among the passages of the joint statement (final document), one is dedicated to relations with Beijing, with the two leaders who undertake, among other things, to “strengthen bilateral and multilateral consultations on the opportunities and challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China” . Indiscretions say that meloni brought Biden the promise of leaving the “Silk Road” as a tribute, the economic-commercial memorandum signed in 2019 by Conte and Di Maio and Salvini and expiring at the end of the year. Someone expected the solemn announcement right here in Washington. There wasn’t but it was obviously talked about. As confirmed by the final joint statement. “The United States trusts Italy,” said the premier. It is the confirmation of the ‘soft’ line chosen by the government to disengage from the agreement with Beijing, which should be renewed at the end of the year. The premier herself announced that one of the “next missions” abroad will be in the Chinese capital. It will be there that the government will announce its withdrawal from the political agreement, aiming however to maintain economic and commercial ties with the Asian superpower. Woe to offend the Asian giant.

“Underdog yes, Cinderella no”. But it falls on the tricolor

The two-day mission ended yesterday afternoon with a reception at Villa Firenze, the residence of the Italian ambassador, with a meeting with the Italian community in the USA. The “strong” link between Italy and the United States “crosses governments” and “remains solid regardless of their political color” Meloni and Biden had said the day before. An undoubted diplomatic success which, in addition to implementing the trade balance between the two countries which already amounts to one hundred billion dollars, it also helps Italy in its relations with Europe and on the dossiers concerning raw materials and Africa, i.e. the uncontrolled immigration which is making the Italian territory fibrillate.

Too bad for that gaffe on the tricolor. As soon as she arrived, Meloni had visited Congress, where he had had bipartisan meetings with the leaders of the two parties, including the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy. During one of these summits, the leader of the democratic majority Chick Schumer asked Meloni about the meaning of the colors of the Italian flag. “Red, white, green, what do these colors mean in the Italian flag…”. And she, after a few hesitations and widened eyes, said: “Yes, yes, they have many meanings, many indeed”. Then silence, circumstantial smiles and many embarrassments. That a sovereign leader who puts “Nation” in every sentence does not know the history of the tricolor is actually embarrassing. who knows, perhaps Senator Schumer wanted to do a favor by enhancing the three beautiful colors of our flag. Pay homage to our history. But it went like this… many many things. And a video that hit social media yesterday.

US support for Rome and Expo 2030

Instead, the prime minister has nothing to do with the missed joint press conference with Biden: the White House decides there. “ I would have done it even if they say I’m on the run from the press,” Meloni said. Which also brings home the green light from the United States for Rome’s candidacy for Expo 2030. “Welcome” is written in the joint final document. The main rival is Riad. We talk about it again on November 28th. When all countries will vote. And the vote will be secret.

