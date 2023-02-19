news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 19 – With a moving post on his Instagram profile, Romelu Lukaku wanted to remember Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian footballer of Hatayspor who died under the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey.



“Rest in peace brother, this is hard to digest – writes the Belgian in the post accompanied by a photo that portrays him with Atsu with whom he played in Everton in the 2014/15 season – It was great meeting you. Your humility and the your love for God, the way you worked in training, the love you had for your family and your children. May God give them all the strength and bless your soul. I will love you forever.”



